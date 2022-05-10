6 Fortnite weapons that Epic Games ruined

Players have access to a wide range of weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale. Some of these are overpowered and fun to use, while others are useless. However, the game also has certain weapons that are now ruined by the developers due to constant nerfs.

Players are always afraid of overpowered weapons and start complaining whenever they see one. To stop community uproar, developers often have to nerf popular weapons to the point they get ruined. Once that happens, players stop using these weapons at all.

All the weapons that Fortnite nerfs ruined

Here is a list of all the weapons that Epic Games ruined with constant nerfs:

6) Hunting Rifle

The Hunting Rifle was introduced in patch 3.1.0 and quickly became one of the best one-shot weapons in the game. Players started preferring this weapon over the Sniper Rifles due to no-scope accuracy and high headshot multiplier.

Unfortunately, the developers gave players little time to have fun with the Hunting Rifle in Fortnite. It was sent to the vault often, and its accuracy also decreased over time. Players never saw the Hunting Rifle after Chapter 2 Season 4.

Hunting Rifle in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

5) Hand Cannon

John Wick's arrival in Season 3 also introduced Hand Cannon or Desert Eagle in Fortnite. The weapon was an absolute beast in destroying structures and heavily damaging players. It clearly required a lot of skill to use such a slow-firing pistol.

Skilled players wreaked havoc using the Hand Cannon in Fortnite. Naturally, many casuals had a problem with the weapon, leading to Epic Games removing its first shot accuracy and reducing structural damage.

4) Suppressed SMG

In the early seasons, players absolutely hated having a spray meta in Fortnite. Naturally, the Shotguns and Snipers were much more powerful than the SMGs. This changed when Epic Games released the Suppressed SMG, which had a controlled and accurate spray, along with an insanely fast fire rate.

Once again, players complained about the game having a broken weapon in the game. In response, the developers reduced the Suppressed SMGs base damage to make the accuracy and fire rate ineffective.

3) Bolt-Action Sniper

The Bolt-Action Sniper rifle recently suffered the Wrath of Epic Games' vendetta against a one-shot meta. The developers reduced the damage of the weapon to ensure that it wouldn't eliminate enemies in a single shot, something that made the Sniper popular and useful.

Clearly, with reduced damage and a slow fire rate, the Bolt-Action is essentially useless.

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is no longer one-shot (Image via FNBR/Twitter)

2) Tactical Shotgun

Players never thought that the Tactical Shotgun would become one of their favorite weapons when it was initially released. However, after several buffs to damage and fire rate, it was ideally the best shotgun in Fortnite.

Unfortunately, good things do not last long as Epic Games ruined the Tac with nerfs before vaulting it indefinitely.

1) Pump Shotgun

Another popular weapon that was recently nerfed was the Pump Shotgun. It is one of the most nostalgic weapons in the game, and players always enjoy using the Pump. Sadly, this weapon also got ruined as Epic Games came down hard on the one-shot meta. Even the Legendary Pump can no longer one-shot enemies.

Clearly, ruining all these weapons has certainly destroyed some of the precious memories that OG players had. Hopefully, players can see these weapons in their original form once again.

Edited by Saman