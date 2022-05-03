After sniper rifles, Fortnite nerf ruins every shotgun in the game

Epic Games is removing the one-shot meta from Fortnite with every successive update. Previously, sniper rifles in the game were nerfed to ensure that they did not deal 200 damage. Now, shotguns have also suffered the same fate.

In the most recent update v20.30, Epic Games has nerfed all shotguns, so none of them deal 200 damage. This means that even the Legendary Pump Shotgun will not be able to finish enemies off in a single shot.

Gone are the "one-pump" days as the all-new Fortnite Shotgun nerf has ended up making the weapon class less appealing. Without powerful sniper rifles and shotguns, players could end up stuck in an endless loop of a spray meta that almost everyone dislikes.

Epic Games significantly nerfs shotguns in Fortnite

Shotguns have been an all-time favorite weapon class for Loopers ever since the game's inception. Ranging from Double Pump and the overpowered Heavy Shotguns to the versatile Tactical Shotgun, players have always relied on these easy-to-use guns in close-range combat.

Unfortunately, Epic Games hasn't been too kind to shotguns the last couple of seasons. These weapons have seen significant nerfs and have been ignored in the meta quite often. However, it seems like the most recent nerf to the shotguns has entirely ruined the weapon class.

The Legendary Pump Shotgun's Max Damage is now 185! ALL SHOTGUNS EXCEPT DRAGON BREATH SHOTGUN NO LONGER DEAL 200 DAMAGE. INCLUDING THE PUMP SHOTGUN!!The Legendary Pump Shotgun's Max Damage is now 185! https://t.co/5m2xy4p2pu

The shotguns' ability, especially the Pump, to one-shot players at close range made it extremely fun to use. Sadly, after the latest update, even the Golden Pump will deal a maximum of 185 damage to enemies. This means that it will take players at least two shots to eliminate any enemy who has full health.

The nerf doesn't affect the Exotic Dragon Breath Shotgun, which still deals 200 damage if players manage to land a headshot.

Players react to the Shotgun nerf in Fortnite update v20.30

The upcoming Shotgun nerf has disappointed many in the community. Players are afraid of the sweaty spray meta that will overtake what was once a fun and engaging experience.

Akali 🇦🇹 @LoaAkali



Absolutely amazing meta right there. @HYPEX Oh great so we go further into a spray meta where people just braindead and effortlessly push out their SMG shots and spray and pray until you're dead.Absolutely amazing meta right there. @HYPEX Oh great so we go further into a spray meta where people just braindead and effortlessly push out their SMG shots and spray and pray until you're dead. Absolutely amazing meta right there.

unknown @Hoodie_VibezL0L @LoaAkali @HYPEX i don’t understand epic sometimes. they nerf the head shot for the shotguns but wont nerf the smgs? yeah this game is ruined. @LoaAkali @HYPEX i don’t understand epic sometimes. they nerf the head shot for the shotguns but wont nerf the smgs? yeah this game is ruined.

shroob @shroobery @HYPEX First snipers now this what are they doing bruh @HYPEX First snipers now this what are they doing bruh

There are also a significant number of players who believe that the move is aimed at balancing the game and is therefore the right way to go.

elite npen @npen01 @HYPEX thank god now all these sweats can't one pump me while building their eiffel towers @HYPEX thank god now all these sweats can't one pump me while building their eiffel towers

fitzy @FitzyLeakz



except the sniper nerf those should one shot ppl @HYPEX Probably unpopular opinion but this is way betterexcept the sniper nerf those should one shot ppl @HYPEX Probably unpopular opinion but this is way betterexcept the sniper nerf those should one shot ppl

BenLeaks @benrocketgaming @HYPEX Yassss, no more getting 1 pumped from a 9 year old w/ a 5 story hotel with a pool @HYPEX Yassss, no more getting 1 pumped from a 9 year old w/ a 5 story hotel with a pool

It would certainly appear that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 shotgun nerf has left the community divided. The only way the nerf will feel balanced is if Epic Games also ensures that the SMGs and ARs are not so overpowered that they end up making shotguns irrelevant in the game.

