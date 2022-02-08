5 potential new features that are set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3

Every season in Fortnite, the developers try to improve the game by adding new features. At times, these new features are loved by the community, while at others, they need a lot of work to function as intended.

Nevertheless, according to the leaks, numerous new features are set to be added during Chapter 3. This includes new traversal mechanics, mobility features, and more.

Note: These features have not been confirmed and are based on leaks and data mined elements. Readers are advised to take these findings with a grain of salt.

These new upcoming features will make Fortnite Chapter 3 truly incredible

5) Parkour

Currently it uses the landing dust particles from the Flippin' Sexy emote and sound files for jumping, so it might be a way to climb up objects in the future. Epic Games is working on a new feature called "Clamber" (also codenamed Cucumber)Currently it uses the landing dust particles from the Flippin' Sexy emote and sound files for jumping, so it might be a way to climb up objects in the future. #Fortnite Epic Games is working on a new feature called "Clamber" (also codenamed Cucumber)Currently it uses the landing dust particles from the Flippin' Sexy emote and sound files for jumping, so it might be a way to climb up objects in the future. #Fortnite

With parkour becoming ever more popular, many developers are adapting the mechanics for their games. To keep up with this technological "feature" race, Epic Games is working on their parkour feature called "Clamber."

According to leakers, this upcoming mechanism, when implemented, will allow players to vault over objects and through windows. Alternatively, it may also be a sort of climbing mechanism, which will allow players to get over walls and other obstacles without having to build.

4) Drivable tanks

HYPEX @HYPEX codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehiclecodenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehicle 👀 codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. https://t.co/UWgGNYqyRN

While the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. is an offensive war machine, it's not exactly a vehicle. It moves around on two legs rather than threads. However, according to HYPEX and other prominent leakers, that's about to change.

With the Imagined Order on the island, drivable tanks are likely to be coming to the game soon. Two players will be able to occupy the vehicle and use it. Unfortunately, there is no information stating if the "tank" will have any armaments or not.

3) Sprinting

HYPEX @HYPEX Detailed info about the upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:



- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill

- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shake Detailed info about the upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shake https://t.co/DpzkPISaR5

Although vehicles, rifts, and Spider-Man Web Shooters provide high mobility in Chapter 3, a new movement type will be added soon. According to the leakers, a "Tactical Sprint" feature is currently in development.

In theory, it will allow players to move faster for a short period of time. Given the game's physics, players will move even faster when going downhill as compared to flat terrain.

2) New shield mechanics

PACOCOR__Fortnite 🐊 @PACOCORrrr Epic Games is working on a new gameplay mechanic called "Tactical Overshield". By the name and what is seen in the code, it will allow us to obtain a shield (another additional bar) apart from the normal shield bar. #Fortnite Epic Games is working on a new gameplay mechanic called "Tactical Overshield". By the name and what is seen in the code, it will allow us to obtain a shield (another additional bar) apart from the normal shield bar. #Fortnite https://t.co/GvpKaSUn2Y

Although shields have existed in-game since the very beginning, a brand new type of shield is in development. According to leakers, this feature, called "Tactical Overshield," will have its very own representation bar in-game.

However, for the time being, it's not known if this new feature will be based around an item or be part of combat mechanics. According to some community members, it may even work similarly to "Storm Health Bar," which was a prominent feature in Fortnite China.

1) Unique vehicle mods

HYPEX @HYPEX



Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods againToday they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods again 👀Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5)

Vehicles have been a core aspect of the game since its inception. However, cars were only introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 3. Barely three seasons later, the first true vehicle mod was added in.

Based on the latest leaks, Epic Games is again actively working on more mods for vehicles. While not a lot of information is available at present, the new mods are likely to include armor for vehicles and a turret mount.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi