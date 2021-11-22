65-year-old Fortnite player reaches her 100th solo win in Chapter 2 Season 8, and the community is ecstatic

Fortnite might have a reputation for being dominated by tryharding teens who play the game all day. However, a 65-year-old Reddit user and Looper recently shared an impressive feat that bucks the trend. Greylightmay has just gotten her "Quadrilater-Royale" achievement, and she was excited to share it.

For the uninitiated, the Quadrilater-Royale achievement in Fortnite is unlocked when players get 100 solo wins. Given that Chapter 2 Season 8 was certainly very sweaty compared to the previous ones, getting 100 wins in solo mode was not easy. Clearly, this is a massive feat to achieve within a single season.

Greylightmay had an interesting way of sharing her achievement in a Reddit post. Instead of a normal text post or sharing a screenshot of her achievement, the user dedicated her impressive feat to all the 'white-haired women' in Fortnite.

Internet reacts to 65-year-old Fortnite player winning 100 solo games

Not even the most regular players can boast 100 solo wins in a single season. Given the amount of sweaty players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, this stands as an even more impressive feat. The internet certainly lauded Greylightmay for getting the Quadrilater-Royale achievement in the ongoing season and was nothing but praise for the player.

Her Reddit post was full of enthusiastic and supportive replies. Certain players pointed out how Greylight may be much better than most of them. Some even requested her for tips to be as good as her, to which she graciously replied.

The impressive achievement has certainly inspired many players, young and old. If Greylightmay can win 100 Fortnite games at the age of 65, certainly anyone with the proper resolve can do the same.

65-year-old Fortnite player advises players to have the motivation to win

Getting 100 wins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is both a test of skill and mental fortitude. According to Greylightmay, if players focus on trying to win instead of getting XP and leveling up, it makes a big difference. The motivation to win often ends up translating into actual wins according to the 65-year-old's advice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For those who missed out on the Quadrilater-Royale achievement in Chapter 2 Season 8 can certainly use the advice to get it in Fortnite Chapter 3. In fact, it would certainly be a challenge on a new map with new weapons and items.

Edited by Danyal Arabi