Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept 'New Age' has everything players want to see

Ahead of the release of Fortnite Chapter 3, players have already started working on concept designs for the same. These often include map concepts that try to capture interesting and nostalgic aspects of the game. FitzyLeakz on Twitter came up with a similar map concept that has been grabbing attention since it was shown off a few days ago.

Titled 'New Age', Fitzy's map concept certainly tries to bring a whole new theme to the game. There are multiple biomes and even dragons in his concept. However, it still tries to maintain the essence of previous Chapters by including popular old POIs.

Fitzy has also included a few theories to support the creation of his Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map. He tries to make sense of Chapter 2 Season 8's end with the limited information present and also introduces the flipside in his concept.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite Chapter 3: NEW AGE⚔️



After the Chapter 2 finale the New Age has begun, with a whole new island, Dragons, Old & New POIs and big castles. Medival war starts now🐉



[Check out the thread for Storyline, Loot Pool and more.] Fortnite Chapter 3: NEW AGE⚔️After the Chapter 2 finale the New Age has begun, with a whole new island, Dragons, Old & New POIs and big castles. Medival war starts now🐉[Check out the thread for Storyline, Loot Pool and more.] https://t.co/ie3lT0lwhT

Fortnite Chapter 3 'New Age' concept map details

According to FitzyLeaks, the Cube Queen was successful at destroying the island. However, the Foundation managed to save the Zero Point and take it to the 'Flipside', thus beginning the New Age in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The new island seems to have a Coral Castle like reef island in the center. It is surrounded by a lot of water that breaks off into streams separating the different biomes. In the north and west, players have a marshy land as well as dense forests. In the south players can find the tundra with farms and beaches to the east.

Most of the popular POIs are in the south-east section of the map, including the return of Tomato Town and Tilted Towers. The Fortnite Chapter concept map also welcomes Shifty Shafts, Junk Junction, and Sunny Steps.

Everything new in the Fortnite Chapter 3 'New Age' concept map

Based on the concept, the 'New Age' seems to be set in the medieval era. Apart from the new POIs, players will also see two dragons in Fortnite Chapter 3. On top of this, Fitzy revealed new melee weapons, guns, and items to make the game even more dynamic and to match the theme.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless of this being a concept map, FitzyLeak's Fortnite Chapter 3: 'New Age' is certainly interesting. In addition to the map, the lore and the weapons are also something that players find extremely exciting.

Edited by Danyal Arabi