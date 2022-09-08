7 countries where Fortnite is one of the most popular games

Fortnite is one of the most popular games of all time and it has been that way since it debuted in 2017. Epic Games takes incredible care of the game and its players, routinely listening to them and incorporating feedback while ensuring top quality for the game itself.

It's also a worldwide phenomenon and was played by almost everyone in its prime. While it is not exactly at the stage right now, it's still a hit. Many regions of the world still play it and most even participated in the Chapter 3 Season 3 FNCS Grand Finals. Listed below are a few countries where Fortnite is one of the most played games.

7 countries that play Fortnite more than others

7) Belgium

Belgium has 201,000 monthly searches for the game, a number not matched by many countries. Per 1,000 people, they have about 17 searches, which is the fourth most for any country. Evidently, Belgians love Fortnite.

Search numbers suggest that Belgians also play games like Battle for Donetsk, Guns, Core and Cannoli, Ketnet Kick, and many more. However, Fortnite seems to be their top video game.

6) Denmark

Denmark boasts 18.84 searches for the game per 1,000 people and it seems that Fortnite is very popular there. In 2018, it was the sixth-biggest country to play the game and it's only gotten more popular as time has gone on.

While Denmark's player base partakes in a ton of popular games like Minecraft, What the Golf?, and more, Fortnite remains one of the most-played titles.

5) France

France has over 1.2 million monthly searches for the game, which is a very impressive number. Per 1,000 people, 18.17 searches for the game are conducted. In 2018, it was considered the second biggest country to play the game.

4) United Kingdom

Benjyfishy was one of the best UK players before he quit (Image via Benjyfishy)

The United Kingdom has over one million searches for the game each month. A lot of people there are interested in the game because it is so popular. It falls under the large umbrella of the Europe-region, but it stands above most other countries there.

The United Kingdom is one of the biggest markets for the game, as many of the top players in the world reside there.

The country has players like Benjyfishy (currently retired) and Kaidon, so there's no shortage of good players there, as evidenced by the sheer volume of players looking for the game.

3) Brazil

Brazil is considered the second-most represented country for Fortnite. Out of all the gamers that play the game, a little over 8% of them are from Brazil. This makes them one of the countries in which Epic Games' hit game is more popular than almost anything else.

In 2018, Brazil was among the top five countries for players, and it is clear that their love has not gone away.

2) Norway

It could be argued that Norwegians like Fortnite more than anyone else. It's estimated that they have, on a monthly basis, an average of 20.43 searches per 1,000 people. That's more than any other country, which means that they are searching for information on the game more than anyone else.

They also have over 100,000 searches per month. That figure isn't huge when compared to other countries, but it does reinforce the idea that they love the game a lot.

1) The United States of America

The game is the most popular in the United States of America. One could argue that it is geared towards an American audience since there are two gameplay regions around there. It also typically does things in EST. For example, updates usually go live at 9 am EST, when those people are just starting their day.

It is estimated that nearly 30% of all players are in the United States, an astounding percentage that is unmatched by any other country.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Stats via esportsearnings, RebootOnline, and win.gg.

