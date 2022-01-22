7 Fortnite skin concepts that players would love to see in Chapter 3

Undoubtedly one of the best parts about Fortnite are the cosmetics. Over the years and seasons, the developers have added a plethora of skins and other cosmetic items to the game.

However, at times, some of them are developed not by Epic Games but by community members. These skins stand out for their unique aspects and some are even added to the item shop, while others make it to the Battle Pass or Crew.

With Chapter 3 just getting started, the possibility of new concept skins being added in-game is everpresent. While there are many to choose from, a few stand out from the rest.

Seven Fortnite concept skins that would be amazing for Fortnite Chapter 3

7) Cattus Armor

With The Devourer's skeleton being dug up in Chapter 3, having some extra protection with some Cattus Armor is not a bad idea. Designed by concept artist Adrotitodraws, the skin features protective armor which takes inspiration from Monster Hunter. It also features a cat wearing Cattus Armor as a back bling.

6) The Parasite Queen

Parasites were a huge deal in Chapter 2 Season 7. Sadly, Epic Games never provided them with an origin story. Thankfully, concept artist logishere has envisioned an amazing skin called The Parasite Queen. It features a fun skin design with a parasite themed back bling and harvesting tool.

5) Winter Midas

Luis618000 @luis618000 Winter Midas - Fortnite Concept



"Even an evil genius needs to have a good outfit for the snow."



Likes and RT's appreciated!

#FortniteChapter3 #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept Winter Midas - Fortnite Concept"Even an evil genius needs to have a good outfit for the snow."Likesand RT'sappreciated! ❄️ Winter Midas - Fortnite Concept❄️"Even an evil genius needs to have a good outfit for the snow."Likes❤️ and RT's ♻️ appreciated!🙌#FortniteChapter3 #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/F4Uk04E4q5

Winter might be over but Midas will never go out of fashion. Designed by luis618000, the Winter Midas skin shows off the golden mischief maker as he sports a stylish white jacket with golden inlays.

4) RIFT

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog



#Fortnite Introducing RIFF my newest Fortnite Outfit Concept! “He’s not good at playing well with others.” Riff’s built in traversal emote shows why he is the ultimate one man band! #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Creative #Fortnite Concept #Fortnite FanArt Introducing RIFF my newest Fortnite Outfit Concept! “He’s not good at playing well with others.” Riff’s built in traversal emote shows why he is the ultimate one man band!#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteArt #FortniteCreative #FortniteConcept #FortniteFanArt https://t.co/y6sXs4WehV

With so many musical events and emotes in-game, not having a one-man band themed skin would be criminal. Thankfully, thesquatingdog's RIFT skin is here to save the day. The cosmetic features a musical harvesting tool unlike any other and comes along with an adjustable back bling.

3) Aftermath Joey

krypt the absolute unit @itzkrypt_



After the events of Sky Fire and with nowhere else to go, Joey was forced to seek refuge and keep a low profile on the island. She's become a fugitive constantly on the run from the Imagined Order!



#Fortnite Introducing : Aftermath Joey! 🛸After the events of Sky Fire and with nowhere else to go, Joey was forced to seek refuge and keep a low profile on the island. She's become a fugitive constantly on the run from the Imagined Order! #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Concept Introducing : Aftermath Joey! 🛸After the events of Sky Fire and with nowhere else to go, Joey was forced to seek refuge and keep a low profile on the island. She's become a fugitive constantly on the run from the Imagined Order!#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/s8XLifb7Z1

With the alien invasion over, a lot of players began wondering about the state of Joey. Well, as luck would have it, she's well and alive. However, she's on the run from the Imagined Order. Designed by itzkrypt_, the skin is called Aftermath Joey and it features her in tattered survival clothing.

2) Klombro

With the giant Klombos now roaming around the Fortnite Chapter 3 island, having the skin to go along with the theme would be priceless. Thankfully, concept artist TaterDoFortnite, has come up with the perfect skin called Klombro. It features a Klombo that's human-size and capable of using handguns.

1) Paxton

Adrotito🎄 /ALT (Coms Open) @Adrotitodraws

A true master builder who will fight to protect his two brothers from the damn wolves!



All your support is really appreciated



#fortnite Paxton (Skin concept)A true master builder who will fight to protect his two brothers from the damn wolves!All your support is really appreciated #fortnite Art Paxton (Skin concept)A true master builder who will fight to protect his two brothers from the damn wolves!All your support is really appreciated♥️🔁#fortnite #fortniteArt https://t.co/NMmvtnbPDO

Created by Adrotitodraws, the Paxton skin takes a whole new twist on the tale of the three little pigs. The left arm is made up of three materials used in Fortnite (wood, stone, and metal), while the little piglets feature as adorable back blings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul