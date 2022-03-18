7 Fortnite skins that cost over 2000 V-Bucks but are not worth the money

Lately, Fortnite has shied away from Legendary skins in the Item Shop. That's for a good reason, as many of them are considered overpriced and they probably do not sell as well as other rarities.

Still, in the almost four years since any skins have been released, there have been a lot of Legendary ones. While they're all arguably not really worth that much money, at least some of them are quality skins. These, however, are not.

Legendary Fortnite skins that are not worth 2,000 V-Bucks

7) Chomp, Sr.

Chomp, Sr. is unique, so at least it has that going for it. There aren't many shark-themed skins in Fortnite, so fans of that will probably like it, but that doesn't make it worth 2,000 V-Bucks. Legendary skins carry a prestige that this one simply doesn't have.

6) Leviathan

The Leviathan skin is a huge miss. It's not a cool skin and looks unsettling. The premise is cool (a fish controlling a human body), but the design and execution are bad. It might be fine if the skin had a 1,200 V-Bucks price tag, but it doesn't.

5) Malice

It's rather difficult to pull off devil imagery and get everyone to like it. Fortnite failed with Malice. It's not a popular skin and certainly isn't worth 2,000 V-Bucks. Those who have it largely regret shelling out so much for it, and that might be true even if it was an Epic outfit.

4) Shogun

Shogun isn't bad, but it's very similar to Musha and Wukong. They're all Legendary skins and Wukong is clearly the best of the three, but the other two are very similar and not good enough. Shogun should not be priced that high and Fortnite gamers should stay away from it.

3) P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader

P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader (Image via UHD Wallpaper)

There are several "Team Leader" skins in Fortnite, two of which are Legendary. The original Cuddle Team Leader and P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader are both worth 2,000 V-Bucks, but at least the former is colorful. The latest version is just black-and-white and a boring version of the other and not worth the money.

2) Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman (Image via Epic Games)

Despite having multiple styles, the Moisty Merman is not worth 2,000 V-Bucks. It's one of the worst skins in the game and that would be true with any price tag. The styles do at least make it a little better, but it's still not close to being worth what players paid for it.

1) Flytrap

Flytrap is also one of the worst skins in the game. It's shocking that this skin won a community vote to be added to the game. Most players don't buy any Legendary skins because they cost too much and especially not when they look as bad as this one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

