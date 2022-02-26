8 funniest Fortnite skins of all time

Fortnite is majorly famous for its cosmetics. With so many skins being added over the years, players have an endless choice of outfits to choose from, including developer skins and community designs.

However, not all skins are designed to be unique, intimidating, or sweaty. Some are simply designed to look fun and provide comic relief during the match.

These Fortnite skins are a laugh-riot in-game

8) Aerobic Assassin

When the word 'Assassin,' is mentioned in a conversation, it usually refers to a stealthy killer. However, in this case, Aerobic Assassin is far from doing any killing. Wearing brightly colored clothing and shades, she's far from being a threat.

Introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 5, this is one of the funniest skins to ever be added in-game. The skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

7) Sgt. Green Clover

While the 'luck of the Irish' may be on her side, Sgt. Green Clover can't be taken seriously. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 3, her all-green outfit stands out from the norm and makes for an amusing sight.

While the outfit can hide her somewhat in battle, it's not really tactical in any way and provides no advantage. Players can purchase this skin for 800 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

6) Chomp Sr.

Introduced to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, Chomp Sr. is the embodiment of the fake shark fin prank. Given that the skin is essentially a person in a shark suit, it just cannot be taken seriously in combat or otherwise.

The outfit can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop. Sadly, when swimming in the water, the odds of scaring an opponent are rather slim and sharks in-game will attack.

5) Bendie

Modeled after the inflatable tube guy, Bendie was introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 8. Given the way the real-life inflatable tube guy flaps around in the wind, seeing the skin in-game is nothing short of comical.

The skin can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks when in the item shop. The only thing that's sad about this skin is that its arms don't flap out in-game, unlike its real-life counterpart.

4) Diamond Hanz

Following the Wall Street Bets fiasco, Fortnite decided to immortalize the event by adding Diamond Hanz to the game. This skin comes with a suit, a black bling with an upward arrow, and of course literal diamond hands.

The skin plays into the 'stonk meme,' and is hilarious to look at. It was added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 6 and can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

3) Princess Felicity Fish

Although Fishstick is a very popular skin in-game, for some reason Princess Felicity Fish didn't quite make the cut. It would seem that not everyone is a fan of royalty.

Nevertheless, given that it's a variant of Fishstick, it still manages to make players laugh with its Fishstick style of humor. The skin was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6 and cost 1,200 V-Bucks to purchase.

2) Guff

When it comes to being cute and funny, Guff wins first place in both those categories. It's unclear exactly what it is, but the outfit is comical to look at all the same.

Introduced to the game during chapter 2 Season 2, the skin looks like a giant colored fluff-ball. Players can purchase it for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

1) The Brat

While there's nothing wrong with the design of the skin, The Brat is essentially a talking hotdog. Introduced in-game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, the skin features a hip hotdog with two styles and even a mini-hotdog as neck bling.

The skin costs 1,200 V-Bucks when available in the item shop. He was even featured as an in-game NPC during the end days of Chapter 2 Season 8. It's unclear what happened to him after the island flipped over.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul