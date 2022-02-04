5 Fortnite skins everyone owns but never uses (& 5 that players refuse to stop using)

Some Fortnite skins sit in players lockers for the entire time they play the game.

People like to collect cosmetics in games such as the battle royale. Using the skins that they purchase is a different story, however. Some go completely untouched.

On the flip side, players won't stop using a handful of skins. They are seen in just about every lobby and often, multiple players are rocking it.

5 Fortnite skins that everyone owns but doesn't use

5) Zoey

Concept art for Zoey in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Zoey was the Tier 47 reward in the Chapter 1 Season 4 battle pass. Season 4 was filled with Fortnite's original superheroes. So many heroes from other media have joined the game since then.

Because of that and her age, Zoey just isn't used as much anymore. Many current players started in Season 4 and unlocked her by grinding the battle pass, but now she stays in the locker.

4) Travis Scott

Travis Scott took over Fortnite with an incredible concert (Image via Epic Games)

Travis Scott is an Icon Series skin available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. He came into the game in Chapter 2 Season 2 and had a massive concert that blew players' minds.

Since then, tragedy struck at his concert that many felt was easily preventable. The event prompted many players to distance themselves from Travis Scott and the in-game skin that was once popular.

3) DJ Yonder

The DJ Yonder skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass brought pets as back bling to Fortnite. It also got the Tier 1 reward of DJ Yonder. The Epic rarity skin has one of the coolest-looking designs.

Unfortunately, he was surpassed by so many other skins. The different llamas added to the game and a certain other DJ named Marshmello made DJ Yonder all but obsolete.

2) Battlehawk

The Battlehawk skin (Image via Epic Games)

Battlehawk falls under the same category as Zoey. Season 4 of Chapter 1 was so long ago. Not many people use skins from that Season unless it is the fully unlocked Omega as a flex.

This skin was the Tier 1 Battle Pass reward, meaning people were given it the minute they purchased that season's BP. That, coupled with the fact that Battlehawk is pretty plain, has seen him go unused.

1) Kymera

Kymera is a customizable character (Image via Epic Games)

The Kymera Legendary Outfit was obtainable at Level 1 of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. It is a customizable character with different styles purchased through collecting Alien Artifacts.

Now that the Alien invasion is over, nobody touches Kymera. That was one of the most popular seasons and battle Passes the game has ever seen, but its star skin is nowhere to be found in Chapter 3.

5 Fortnite skins that players won't stop using

5) Default

A promotional image showcasing several Default skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Default skin will never go away. Many players will always have a Default skin in a Fortnite lobby, no matter which one is randomized. There are a few reasons as to why.

They could genuinely not purchase any skins. Perhaps they forgot to put one on. They could also be a brand new player to the game. That's the most common case, but sometimes players opt for these skins to try and troll others.

4) Aura

The Aura skin (Image via Epic Games)

Aura is an Uncommon outfit that was added in Chapter 1 Season 8. She costs 800 V-Bucks and appears quite frequently in the Item Shop. That gives reason as to why she is seen so often.

Players love Aura and she has become a bit synonymous with the sweatier players in the game. Her stylish appearance appealed to the most competitive of gamers.

3) Soccer Skins

A promotional image for the soccer skins (Image via Epic Games)

Aura has nothing on the soccer skins when it comes to sweat. The majority of the time, if you see a soccer skin running at you, you need to get ready for the sweatiest battle of the lobby.

Several different outfits were available when they first came to the game in 2018. To this day, you will come across players who have built to the sky in a matter of seconds with this skin.

2) Naruto

Naruto and his team made it into Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Naruto is one of the hottest properties on the planet. When a collaboration was announced with Fortnite, Epic Games hit the jackpot. The community was ecstatic.

Available for 1,500 V-Bucks, it was first seen in the Item Shop on November 16, 2021. That quickly saw it become one of the most purchased skins in the history of the battle royale.

1) Spider-Man

There are multiple Spider-Man skin styles (Image via Epic Games)

Spider-Man came to Fortnite in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. He is arguably the most popular superhero globally, and his inclusion was met with applause from all over.

His Web Shooters are a Mythic item that has added to his usage. Every lobby has several players dressed as Spider-Man looking to swing around the island and create their own Spidey memories.

