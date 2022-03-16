7 Fortnite skins that are so rare people forgot they existed

Over the years, Fortnite players have seen thousands of skins come and go. Many of the original skins have been forgotten as the cooler ones and the collaborative ones have taken the spotlight. Due to their infrequent appearances in the Item Shop, many of these skins have become quite rare.

The rarer they are, the less they're remembered. Sometimes, when these skins return, they're mistaken for being new since no one has seen them in so long. Here are a few examples of skins that are so rare they've been forgotten.

Fortnite skins that are rare but forgotten

7) Munitions Major

Muniitions Major left a mark on the game (image via Epic Games)

Munitions Major was last in the Item Shop more than 900 days ago and was only present six times. It's another Jonesy reskin, so it isn't terribly distinguishable. But that does make it both rare and forgotten.

6) Maximilian

This skin is so rare that even longtime player Tabor Hill forgot it existed when he was gifted it. Obviously, it's made a return, but it was still incredibly rare and most people don't remember it was even in the game.

5) Vector

Vector has not been seen in 922 days, making it one of the longest absences in the game. It wasn't a very popular skin, though it didn't suffer from being a reskin. The only issue was that it just wasn't that great, which is why people didn't get it and have now forgotten it.

4) Bendie

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Our new outfits have inflated heads... Literally! Check out Bendie and Twistie in the Item Shop with the new Breezy Emote!"

Bendie has recently made a couple of reappearances, but was missing for well over 600 days at one point. It's a unique skin, so it should be immediately recognizable. However, given how rare it is and how few people liked it, it was forgotten for quite some time.

3) Sash Sergeant

Sash Sergeant skin (Image via FortniteBR on Twitter)

91 days ago, Sash Sergeant made its first appearance since May of 2019. In that time, everyone forgot it existed. In fact, despite its recent appearance, Sash Sergeant is still one of the most forgotten skins in Fortnite.

2) Steelsight

Steelsight is another rare skin (image via oShven/Epic Games)

Steelsight is one of the oldest skins in the game as it was introduced in April 2018. It has also been missing for nearly 700 days. Many players today were not playing when it was introduced and those who were have more than likely forgotten it.

1) Chromium

Chromium has made a recent resurgence, but each time it seems like a brand new skin. Most players have completely forgotten about it since 2018. It is a Fortnite reskin, but it's at least a clever one so maybe this time it won't be as forgotten.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

