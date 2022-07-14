7 Fortnite skins that should've never been re-released

In Fortnite, the longer a skin goes without returning, the rarer it becomes. This is great news for the players who purchased it when it was first available but bad news for anyone who missed the opportunity. Fortunately, most cosmetics generally make their way back to the shop after being vaulted, even if it's been a thousand days since the skin made an appearance in the Item Shop.

This is true for some previously-rare cosmetics. To preserve their rarity, Epic should've never re-released them.

Fortnite skins that Epic should never have sent back to the Item Shop

7) Tomatohead

Epic Games had a rare opportunity to avoid re-releasing a lot of old skins. That would make them cooler and rarer, but they chose to send them back out. It's a missed opportunity, especially for iconic characters like Tomatohead.

6) Noir

Noir is still a pretty uncommon skin because it's hardly ever seen during matches. If Epic Games had not brought it back to the Item Shop after the initial run, it would be both rarer and cooler.

As things stand right now, this skin is often seen in the shop, with four appearances in the last 600 days.

5) Hacivat

Hacivat isn't an amazing skin by any means, but it used to be incredibly rare. At one point, it was among the rarest Fortnite skins the game had ever seen. The skin was absent for an incredibly long time before finally returning about 250 days ago. Had Epic not made the skin reappear in the shop, Hacivat owners could still brag about their skin.

4) Burnout

Some skins are just look awesome, and Burnout is one of them. It's one of the coolest skins in the game and has been since it was first introduced in March of 2018. The only thing taking away from its coolness is the fact that almost anyone can get it. It was last seen a few months ago and has made countless appearances between the first and the latest.

3) Raven

Raven is a skin that was introduced long ago. It's not one of the first-ever Item Shop skins to be added to Fortnite, but it is definitely one of the oldest skins in the game. It was first introduced over 1,500 days ago. However, with 40 appearances since then, its rarity has gone down a significant amount. That's sad for longtime Raven owners.

2) John Wick

This one is a little different because the official John Wick collaborative skin is different from The Reaper, which Fortnite had released several seasons before John Wick was introduced. The Reaper was clearly based on and inspired by the titular character from the John Wick film franchise, which is why it made little sense to introduce John Wick as a new character; it just seemed like a re-release of The Reaper.

However, had they chosen not to introduce a new Fortnite John Wick skin, the original Reaper would be in a much better spot today in terms of rarity. It still carries some prestige, though.

1) Ghoul Trooper

The Ghoul Trooper is one of the first Fortnite skins ever added to the Item Shop. It is one of a very select group of skins that can be considered an "OG." It's been back several times since its initial introduction, lowering its novelty.

The skin first debuted 1,720 days ago, all the way at the beginning. If Epic had pulled it a few days later and not put it back in the store, it would be iconic in its status.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

