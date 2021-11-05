Top 5 unreleased Fortnite skins that never saw the light of day

Cosmetics are a huge deal in Fortnite. Some can be won by participating in community competitions, while others can only be obtained via a Battle Pass. However, there are a few skins that can't be acquired at all.

All the skins listed below are unreleased, added to the game files and apparently forgotten. It's unclear why Epic Games has done this, but there's no telling as to when these super-rare cosmetics will be added in-game.

Top 5 unreleased Fortnite skins that that are in the game files but don't have a release date

5) The Foundation - "His Sacrifice Won't Be Forgotten. Leader Of The Seven."

Season6 #Fortnite the foundation skin does have a no cape style that should mean that we are getting the foundation skin in the item shop

After crash-landing on the island during Fortnite Season 6, the Foundation became an instant hit. Fans readily expressed their displeasure on social media when they found out that he wasn't included in the Battle Pass.

Till date, there is no information about the release date of this skin. However, with dark omens being predicted, the Foundation may finally be available for purchase after he sacrifices himself to save reality.

4) Xander - "Sovereign of the shifting sands."

@FortniteGame Where's the Xander skin Fortnite!!!! Y'all haven't release him fot the whole season of season 5!!!!

Xander is part of a well-known cosmetic set, but the actual skin was never released in-game. Discovered during Chapter 2 Season 5, this particular skin caused a lot of excitement within the community. Unfortunately, even after three seasons, no official release date has been announced for it and it remains an unreleased Fortnite skin.

3) Madcap - "The master of mushrooms enters the fight."

Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ @VitthalG17

However this skin was in files since before the Last Mushroom Day, I can't confirm this theory!

Theory: Madcap skin could be released on October 15th because it is celebrated as the National Mushroom day in the US! This is because the skin itself looks like a mushroom! However this skin was in files since before the Last Mushroom Day, I can't confirm this theory!

Madcap was first spotted as a shadow in Fortnite lurking in Weeping Woods. Even though the skin was recently added to the game files, players are yet to get their hands on it.

As of now, he's an NPC on the island, enjoying his time growing mushrooms in the little house east of Corny Crops. It's unclear when or even if Epic Games will release this skin anytime soon.

2) Dark Skully - "The dreaded master of stylish domination."

Dark Skully remains one of the most anticipated unreleased Fortnite skins. Despite being showcased nearly four seasons ago, there is still no official release date for it. With the current Halloween season about to wrap up, the skin may soon be released as she certainly fits the spooky theme.

1) IO Trooper - "Hmmmm."

Although the Imagined Order Guards and Doctor Slone are not very popular, their skins are held in high regard within the community. This IO Trooper skin was discovered during Chapter 2 Season 5. Despite the hype, it was never added in-game and remains an unreleased Fortnite skin.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

