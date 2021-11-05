Fortnite's 'The Foundation' may sacrifice himself to save players

In every story told across Fortnite's Metaverse, sacrifices have always been made. Not the human-kind to appease gods, but heroes giving it their all to save what's most important.

In this reality, The Foundation may have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save everything. While it's not set in stone, the signs are clear as day.

The only question left unanswered is:

"How and when will it happen?"

The Foundation may step up to save reality one last time

Much like his name, The Foundation is rock solid and unwavering. He selflessly plunged into the Zero Point, encasing the ball of pure energy in a sphere to help it heal in Fortnite Season 6.

DC Nation @thedcnation The Foundation, an enigmatic figure from the Fortnite Island, emerges from the depths of Gotham Harbor! BATMAN/FORTNITE: FOUNDATION #1 is on sale now. The Foundation, an enigmatic figure from the Fortnite Island, emerges from the depths of Gotham Harbor! BATMAN/FORTNITE: FOUNDATION #1 is on sale now. https://t.co/W5CmWAF0kS

After the Mothership blew up the sphere, The Foundation found himself in the DCU fighting to close a rift above Metropolis. Following his showdown with the Batman Who Laughs, he's finally back in the loop and out for vengeance.

However, based on the leaked skin description and Dark Jonesy's vision, things may not end well for the leader of The Seven. With the Cube Queen hellbent on destroying reality, fans can only imagine how things will end.

Ash is Gamin' @Blitz_McSticks Characters only become playable once they enter the loop. The Foundation isn't looped because his suit protects him. Dark Jonesy says that he sees a path of great loss, what if that means The Foundation gets lost to the loop trying to do something? Only then would he be added Characters only become playable once they enter the loop. The Foundation isn't looped because his suit protects him. Dark Jonesy says that he sees a path of great loss, what if that means The Foundation gets lost to the loop trying to do something? Only then would he be added

What could happen to The Foundation?

Based on speculation, The Foundation could meet his end in two ways. They are either during an epic showdown with the Cube Queen or helping stabilize the Zero Point and opening a rift to allow gamers to escape to a new reality.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:



- Phase 1: Att

- Phase 2: Bea

- Phase 3: Bre

- Phase 4: Bri

- Phase 5: Esc

- Phase 6: Lob

- Phase 7: Swi There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:- Phase 1: Att- Phase 2: Bea- Phase 3: Bre- Phase 4: Bri- Phase 5: Esc- Phase 6: Lob- Phase 7: Swi

With leaks pointing to a new end-of-season event, loopers may get to witness events unfold firsthand. Whichever is the case, it'll be sad to bid farewell to this enigmatic character.

How does the Fortnite community feel about it?

big john @gameshed_ @bnwkr i was just talking to a friend about this the other day, i'm not prepared to see my boy sacrifice himself along with whatever grand remix of the zero point theme they'll probably give us for this chapter's end event @bnwkr i was just talking to a friend about this the other day, i'm not prepared to see my boy sacrifice himself along with whatever grand remix of the zero point theme they'll probably give us for this chapter's end event

As expected, the community at large is not ready to say goodbye. Given The Foundation's importance in the storyline, having him make the ultimate sacrifice would be a shocker.

Even though Epic Games has its plans for the leader of The Seven, the decision to take him out of the picture will not bode well for many.

Will The Foundation skin finally be added in-game after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends?

Sizzle the second @Sizzle2lol fortnite players explaining how the foundation couldve been secret skin even tho he isnt even in the loop fortnite players explaining how the foundation couldve been secret skin even tho he isnt even in the loop https://t.co/RbSdJXyTbm

Once The Foundation is out of the picture, so to speak, he will become a part of the loop. Bound to the island until the end of time.

When this occurs, his skin should finally be released. It may either be a secret skin for the Battle Pass or purchasable by all from the item shop.

