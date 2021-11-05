Fortnite's 'The Foundation' may sacrifice himself to save players

In every story told across Fortnite's Metaverse, sacrifices have always been made. Not the human-kind to appease gods, but heroes giving it their all to save what's most important.
In this reality, The Foundation may have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save everything. While it's not set in stone, the signs are clear as day.
The only question left unanswered is:
"How and when will it happen?"
The Foundation may step up to save reality one last time
Much like his name, The Foundation is rock solid and unwavering. He selflessly plunged into the Zero Point, encasing the ball of pure energy in a sphere to help it heal in Fortnite Season 6.
After the Mothership blew up the sphere, The Foundation found himself in the DCU fighting to close a rift above Metropolis. Following his showdown with the Batman Who Laughs, he's finally back in the loop and out for vengeance.
However, based on the leaked skin description and Dark Jonesy's vision, things may not end well for the leader of The Seven. With the Cube Queen hellbent on destroying reality, fans can only imagine how things will end.
What could happen to The Foundation?
Based on speculation, The Foundation could meet his end in two ways. They are either during an epic showdown with the Cube Queen or helping stabilize the Zero Point and opening a rift to allow gamers to escape to a new reality.
With leaks pointing to a new end-of-season event, loopers may get to witness events unfold firsthand. Whichever is the case, it'll be sad to bid farewell to this enigmatic character.
How does the Fortnite community feel about it?
As expected, the community at large is not ready to say goodbye. Given The Foundation's importance in the storyline, having him make the ultimate sacrifice would be a shocker.
Even though Epic Games has its plans for the leader of The Seven, the decision to take him out of the picture will not bode well for many.
Will The Foundation skin finally be added in-game after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends?
Once The Foundation is out of the picture, so to speak, he will become a part of the loop. Bound to the island until the end of time.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
When this occurs, his skin should finally be released. It may either be a secret skin for the Battle Pass or purchasable by all from the item shop.
Q. Will the Foundation sacrifice himself to save reality?
Yes. He's done it once before.
No. We're not ready to say goodbye.