7 mysterious stars surface in the Fortnite skies in Chapter 4

The skies above Spawn Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 are filled with dazzling stars. However, unlike the regular night sky, which has stars that form constellations, the groups of stars in-game form a circle. While this phenomenon can be explained in scientific terms, science is not always the answer when it comes to the metaverse.

Following the Fortnite update v23.20, a group of seven stars forming a loose circle appeared in the night sky. At first glance, they seem like ordinary stars that add aesthetic value to the night sky, but as it turns out, they are connected to the storyline.

Fortnite x Twinkle Twinkle Stellan's Stars

Based on the game's lore, "Seven" holds a lot of value. Be it the seven different symbols on the Imagined Order's insignia or the total number of members of "The Seven." This numerical value has been highlighted time and time again throughout the years.

That said, the appearance of these seven stars in the night sky is not merely a coincidence in Fortnite. While it's not yet clear what they represent in-game, there is speculation that they are connected to the Rift Gate and Rift Warden Stellan.

(Noticed by @Arcticfr0st_) • There's also a mysterious circle of 7 bright stars visible from Spawn Island. These may be connected to the Rift Gate and how Stellan mentioned that he consulted the stars.(Noticed by @Arcticfr0st_) • There's also a mysterious circle of 7 bright stars visible from Spawn Island. These may be connected to the Rift Gate and how Stellan mentioned that he consulted the stars. ⭐(Noticed by @Arcticfr0st_) https://t.co/sgbukqpsL7

In part two of the Oathbound Challenge, players get to interact with the head alchemist of the Oathbound. Stellan has been assigned to build a Rift Gate. This device, in theory, would allow The Oathbound to explore other realities. However, this is not the only reason the Rift Gate must be completed.

According to Rift Warden Stellan, a being, a shapeless man, watches over everyone with a dark purpose; if the Rift Gate is not completed, the consequences will be terrible. While it can be speculated that this "shapeless man" is none other than The Nothing, the metaverse is filled with dark entities.

• Rift Warden Stellan continues the progress of the Rift Gate on top of the Warden's Watch, North of Citadel. #Fortnite v23.20 Update Map Changes 🗺• Rift Warden Stellan continues the progress of the Rift Gate on top of the Warden's Watch, North of Citadel. #Fortnite v23.20 Update Map Changes 🗺📍• Rift Warden Stellan continues the progress of the Rift Gate on top of the Warden's Watch, North of Citadel. https://t.co/RhiDCPBEut

On that note, it's still unclear why the Oathbound wants to build a bridge to other realities in Fortnite. While it can be theorized that this move gave birth to the Imagined Order, it's still up for debate.

Coming back to the stars, seeing as they appeared in the night sky after Stellan was brought into the picture, they are undoubtedly connected. Furthermore, since players are tasked with aligning Star Sensors, there's more at play here than meets the eye.

Sadly, the finer details of how things are connected are mainly unknown. Thankfully, with part three of the Oathbound Challenge going live in eight days, more lore will be showcased to provide a better understanding of how everything is connected.

Do the stars represent The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2?

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite: ORIGIN OF THE SEVEN



(Disney+ series concept poster) Fortnite: ORIGIN OF THE SEVEN(Disney+ series concept poster) https://t.co/WpL2KFe8YR

While many fan theories suggest that the seven stars represent The Seven, there's no way to confirm this. Even though AMIE states that she has picked up a faint signal from The Scientist, that's just one member of The Seven.

The location and/or condition of the other members, apart from The Paradigm, remain largely unknown. Considering Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is primarily focused on the Oathbound, The Seven will likely not be seen together for some time; if things turn dark, then perhaps never.

That said, it would be upsetting to many if The Seven never reunited again in Fortnite. While this will undoubtedly be due to unfortunate storyline events, the community will not take it well. Hopefully, it doesn't boil down to that.

