75 level escape room in Fortnite: Map code, how to play, rules and more

Fortnite has a wide variety of game modes made possible through Creative mode. The Battle Royale and Zero Build modes are just 100-layer person vs. person mode, and Save the World is a player vs. everyone mode, so there's really no limit to what's possible in the Creative space. That has prompted the creation of deathruns, prop hunts, and so much more.

The escape room, a genre growing in popularity, has plenty of excellent maps. One, in particular, has an astounding 75 levels that make for a great gameplay experience. Here's how you can join it and all you need to know.

All you need to know about the 75 level escape room in Fortnite

The map code for the 75 level escape room in Fortnite is 6928-7652-6371. Follow these steps to enter the Creative Island:

Open Fortnite and log into your account. Change the play mode and head to the Creative tab. Enter the code above and press enter. Start the game mode, which should be the 75 level escape room.

Alternatively, you can change the game mode to Creative, start a game and enter the code from the console within the Hub. Either way works just the same.

You can play once you get inside. Each room has puzzles to solve, where you must find different ways to get the clue and unlock the door. Then, you can proceed to the next room and continue that process.

There aren't many rules to abide by since the map is designed to only allow you to do certain things. For example, you can't simply break the doors or walls to get out. You must solve the puzzle.

Escape rooms have grown popular (Image via Epic Games)

This map is described on the Epic Games site as fun to play, puzzle, escape, and party game. While being stuck in the room can be frustrating, this map is not terribly difficult and therefore offers a relaxed and carefree experience.

The bio for the map says it is medium difficulty, so it should be a pretty accessible game for everyone. However, if you want to practice before moving to a medium map, there are other escape room maps in Fortnite that you can try out at varying difficulties.

Escape rooms are designed to require those inside to solve puzzles to get out, sometimes leading into other rooms and so on. The 75 level escape room in Fortnite does the same thing, with 75 (as the name would suggest) unique levels to try and escape from.

This would be pretty overwhelming in a real situation, but since it is entirely virtual, it's nothing but pure fun. Head over to Fortnite or the Epic Games website to get started on this incredible map today!

