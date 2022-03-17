8 broken Fortnite weapons that should be unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 2

There are plenty of great weapons that have been put in the Fortnite vault. It's Epic Games' way of keeping the game fresh, but it's also a place to put weapons that are deemed too powerful. Overpowered weapons like the Infinity Blade probably won't make it back out, but here are a few similar ones that should return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Vaulted weapons that should come back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

8) Bows

Bownanza (Image via Epic Games)

Bows just recently returned for Bownanza, one of the Wild Weeks. They're pretty overpowered, but they're also a lot of fun. It might be hard to get them in, based on the narrative, but they should absolutely return. Their popularity during that week is proof of that.

7) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

FaZe Cizzorz @cizzorz



If you scope in with Thermal AR...even for a millisecond you get 100% accuracy. Epic Games Pls Fix. - NOT HACKING -If you scope in with Thermal AR...even for a millisecond you get 100% accuracy. Epic Games Pls Fix. #Fortnite - NOT HACKING - If you scope in with Thermal AR...even for a millisecond you get 100% accuracy. Epic Games Pls Fix. #Fortnite https://t.co/fikfguNLG0

The Thermal AR was one of the best assault rifles of all time. The scope, thermal infrared, and damage rate combined to make it one of the most overpowered "normal" weapons in the game. It needs to make a comeback if simply to provide another option from the standard assault rifles.

6) Light Machine Gun

It's been a long time since the LMG has been in the loot pool. The massive magazine, firing rate, and damage per second made it fairly overpowered, but at least a nerfed version needs to be added back to the game. There aren't any similar guns in the game, so this one should make a return.

5) Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Mikey @MikeDulaimi Tip: The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun can light a campfire on fire. #Fortnite Tip: The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun can light a campfire on fire. #Fortnite https://t.co/BZoF2DmeWC

It would likely only return to vending machines (i.e., the Dub), but the Dragon's Breath Shotgun would be a great addition. Being able to light things on fire is very helpful, and this shotgun does that and more. The Exotics are one of the best parts of each season, and this is one of the best Exotic shotguns to ever be in the game.

4) Guided Missile

Guided Missile (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Explosive weapons are popular, and it's been long since this one was in the game. While the guided missile is perhaps the most broken of any weapons in Fortnite history, rocket riding and the ability to attack from somewhere completely hidden were great. It would likely be nerfed, but the guided missile definitely needs to make a comeback in Fortnite.

3) First Order Blaster Rifle

Justin @StridoxPlays



#Fortnite #Starwars Fortnite Fighter Crash Site and First Order Blaster Rifle in game footage... The is going to be over powered!! Fortnite Fighter Crash Site and First Order Blaster Rifle in game footage... The is going to be over powered!!#Fortnite #Starwars https://t.co/gUqvHeMxb3

If a Star Wars season is going to happen (which many are hoping for), then the First Order Blaster Rifles need to come back. They were a great part of the original Star Wars crossover and should return for another one. Even if it's not a fully collaborative season, this would be a fun addition.

2) Proximity Grenade Launcher

The Proximity Grenade Launcher is still the best explosive weapon the game has seen. Fortnite players used it a lot when it was in the game. It's the best version of the grenade launcher and would offer a change from the regular one that was in play this season.

1) Lightsabers

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10.Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. https://t.co/LYjUVnE24H

Based on their appearance in the game files, the return of lightsabers is more likely than any other weapon on this list. This, like the First Order Rifles, would also mean a Star Wars or Star Wars-adjacent season. Melee weapons are great either way, so this would be a welcome addition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ashish Yadav