8 Fortnite China cosmetics that players want to see in the Global version

Everyone is aware that Fortnite has a different version for the Chinese contingent. Both the global and the Chinese versions share the same aims and objectives. However, when it comes to cosmetics and some of the in-game features, gamers can see the differences between the two.

Despite a staggeringly successful stint, Fortnite China has finally been banned by the authorities. The ban imposed means that all exclusive cosmetics that have been developed by Epic will either be discarded or will be released in the Fortnite global version.

This article will list eight cosmetics from Fortnite China that gamers wish to have in the global version of the game.

Most wanted Fortnite China cosmetics revealed

1) Hunter's Trophy

The Legendary backbling was available in the global version as a reward for completing a bounty. This particular backbling resembled the skeletal structure of a carnivore. The deadly fangs were a sign of the creature's brutality.

The Chinese version of the backbling was almost similar. However, the sharp set of teeth were replaced by a set of blunt dentation. Nevertheless, it is still a pretty cool addition to the inventory.

2) Mermaid Spray

The original Mermaid Spray was quite iconic and gamers loved it in the game. However, the Chinese version is way more amazing as instead of the skeletal body, gamers get the mermaid entirely dressed up like an authentic impression. No wonder the Mermaid Spray from Fortnite China will be quite a decent addition.

3) Jolly Roger Banner

The original Jolly Roger sign had to be changed for Fortnite China since it consisted of a skeletal head. The dental structure of the original version was made into a swirling mustache which made the entire banner subtle yet appealing. Gamers will be elated to get this banner in the game.

4) Overdrive

Overdrive loading screen (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

The Wiggle Trooper was one of the most vibrant loading screens in the game. It featured a handful of skeletons wrapped in a neon tinge, grooving with each other. Epic released the same loading screen for the Chinese version, but with a twist. Instead of the skeletons, the Mecha Team Leader was added as the central character. Releasing this item will surely compel gamers to get it into their collection.

5) Tigertooth

Tigertooth loading screen in the game (Image via Wiki)

The Tigertooth loading screen replaced the Skull Reaper in the regional version of the popular Battle Royale title. While the Skull Reaper featured a skeleton head with a scythe, the Tigertooth featured a tiger clasping a pair of Nunchucks between its teeth.

6) Blackheart

The Blackheart outfit remains almost the same in the global and the Chinese version. While the global version features an actual human figure, the identity remains confined to the Chinese version. This makes the skin appear more ruthless and a great choice to use in the game.

7) Eternal Voyager

The Eternal Voyager skin basically features a skeleton with greenish neon all around. The outfit had to undergo a slight change for the Chinese variant of the game. The skeleton was replaced with a robotic head which makes it appear mechanical and fearsome.

8) Taskmaster

This particular Marvel Series outfit had to be purchased by paying $24.99. Since the outfit was quite amazing, gamers did not hesitate to get it to their inventory. The skin was also released in China following a slight modification. The skeletal aspect was replaced with a robotic figurine, making it seem like an outfit perfect for implementing dominance over opponents.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

