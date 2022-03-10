8 Fortnite clips that perfectly are the 'Emotional damage' vibe

Fortnite players come across various threats and situations to tackle strategically. Sometimes, things don't go as planned, and players either lose or get eliminated in the most embarrassing way. These moments are captured in either live streams or videos to post to relate to other players in the Fortnite community.

The infamous "Emotional Damage Meme" took the spotlight in the Fortnite community in 2022, where it depicts any moment or situation that either angers or upsets the looper in it. These moments are either embarrassing or just too funny to laugh at.

8 Fortnite clips with 'Emotional damage' vibe

1) Pickaxe for the win

The video showcases how the looper does other opponents Emotional damage by pickaxe-ing them. In the game, pickaxe kills are considered disrespectful to players who get killed as it considers them to be weak players.

The player in the video shows a great amount of skills and mechanics while demolishing his opponent from time to time with his pickaxe with ease.

2) Player takes the fall quite literally

Taking fall damage and jeopardizing the whole game does torment a lot of players in the community. The accidental bunny hop leading to immense fall damage is experienced by competitive and casual players.

The player in the video experienced this various times, even in the current chapter, and made a compilation depicting his pain with the meme.

3) Courage roasts Ninja

This was an unexpected moment for 2 mainstream Fortnite pro content creators, CourageJD and Ninja. CourageJD roasts Ninja to the core for being less responsive during a Battle Royale game. He called out him for being bad at the game for being carried.

Courage continues and leaves the Ninja by going to the bathroom and inflicting Emotional Damage on him.

4) Missing shots to the extreme

This unlucky player whiffed through all his shots even after being almost 1m or 2m closer to the opponent. The looper sneaked upon the opponent in an enclosed vent and missed his first shot.

The opponent noticed and fired back. Both Loopers were face-to-face, but the player missed his shot with the hand cannon and lost the winning fight.

5) From Grief to pure savageness

This player experienced both "Emotional Damage" and a pretty good comeback. The looper was farming mats when suddenly another looper came in and ramped him up without a second thought.

The player flew up into the air due to the impact where he would die from fall damage if he made contact with the ground.

6) No Response In-game

Fortnite majorly relies on good communication skills in-game, and some players fail at it. In the video, the player faced three situations causing him to die several times due to a campfire and fall damage. With this frustration, he has been seen quitting the game for the time being.

7) Courage gets roasted in Rap style

Fortnite pro SypherPK held an interesting rap battle where CourageJD went against a friend. CourageJD was backfired on by their friend, who he even had no comeback for. It was a hilarious moment that all the creators laughed and giggled about.

8) Wi-Fi unplugged by mom

It would be truly emotional and rageful if a player's parents either switched off or unplugged the Wi-Fi. This happened to a kid playing Fortnite while he was on the brink of winning. It was a fun moment for the player who got this on camera and is pure Emotional Damage.

