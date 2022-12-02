8 Fortnite emotes with the most iconic music

Over the years, quite a few Fortnite emotes have been introduced. They have evolved from simple jigs and movements to full-on dances and more. There are quite a few iconic names like Orange Justice, Floss, Best Mates, and so many more from the initial days of the game.

However, it's not just the dance itself that goes into an emote. It's the combination of the dance and the music that is present that can make or break an emote. Here are a few examples of where the audio works perfectly and as a result, produces a rather iconic emote.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 8 Fortnite emotes that have the best music so far

8) Breakin'

Breakin' is one of the oldest emotes in the game. It first debuted in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and has become rather iconic over the years. The music fits perfectly to the dance and makes for an excellent pair. Overall, it is pretty great to use as it is both fun to look at and listen to.

7) Ma-Ya-Hi

Ma-Ya-Hi isn't the most popular emote, but it has one of the most popular audio tracks. This ICON Series emote plays the familiar bit from Live Your Life, one of the most popular pop songs in the last couple of decades.

It has popped up in several different places over the years and has serious staying power, which makes it a pretty iconic music for a Fortnite emote.

6) Best Mates

Best Mates is another classic emote. Most gamers can hear it when they simply see a picture of it because the music is so iconic. It was also available in Chapter 1 Season 3, so it has been around for a long time. Many older players remember when lobbies were full of people doing Best Mates.

5) Out West

The Out West emote (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Out West is an ICON Series emote. As such, it comes with an actual song as opposed to a tune or an instrumental sound - the Out West from Travis Scott and Young Thug. This emote has attained a legendary status and is one of the most recognizable songs in the game, having had a lengthy trend devoted to it on social media at one time too.

4) Llama Bell

Llama Bell, the SNL sketch parody emote, has iconic music. It is so popular that Epic Games decided to use it to makes its own music track. The audio from this emote can be played in Fortnite's background, which is not true for other offerings.

3) Floss

Very few emotes are more iconic than the Floss. It does have the advantage of being perhaps the most iconic physical dance from Fortnite's entire history, but it also has great music.

The track has probably become iconic thanks to the emote, but that doesn't change anything. It is instantly recognizable and also playable as background audio.

2) Orange Justice

The Orange Justice is another emote that can be heard without actually playing. Players fondly remember the days when everyone was using this in the lobby and on the island. It took the world by storm and the music, which pairs with the dance as perfectly as any combo, is a big reason behind its success.

1) Blinding Lights

Blinding Lights is probably the most popular song in Fortnite. There are several ICON Series emotes with songs behind them, but none are as good or as popular as The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.

The dance is great, but this emote is bought largely so Fortnite players can hear the iconic music playing while they wait on a game or celebrate a win.

