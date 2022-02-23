8 Fortnite items that completely broke the game

Fortnite has had a lot of different and unique items over the years. The game is not only for guns, as players have had several different melee weapons and other items. A lot of these have been a huge success, like the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters, but not everything has been a hit.

Many items have been divisive and game-breaking. Here are a few examples of that.

Fortnite items that were divisive and game-breaking

8) Lightsabers

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Star Wars lightsabers have returned to the Fortnite world until the 6th! The Star Wars lightsabers have returned to the Fortnite world until the 6th! https://t.co/rWMC1heUB3

Lightsabers were a popular addition to the May 4 celebration, but they were a bit overpowered. Melee weapons always provide a different method for survival, but since these could attack and deflect bullets, they were pretty divisive.

7) Infinity Gauntlet

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Infinity Gauntlet LTM was added to the game exactly 3 years ago!



This mode also marks the first official collaboration Fortnite has ever done.



The beginning of the Metaverse.. The Infinity Gauntlet LTM was added to the game exactly 3 years ago!This mode also marks the first official collaboration Fortnite has ever done.The beginning of the Metaverse.. https://t.co/8ku2rkTRuv

The ability to play as Thanos was one of the most game-breaking things Fortnite has ever had. This item was only around for the Limited Time Mode in conjunction with Avengers Endgame, but it was certainly overpowered.

6) Eye of the Storm Tracker

aviram @ilyAVIRAM new @FortniteGame UNRELEASED backpack item [eye of the storm tracker] new @FortniteGame UNRELEASED backpack item [eye of the storm tracker] https://t.co/k5wGSFC4Nh

This item, which allowed players to know the location of the final circle, was only available in the game for a short time before Epic Games removed it. It was too overpowered and game-breaking for them to leave it in.

5) Guided Missile

The guided missile was an extremely divisive item. On the other hand, it allowed players to rocket ride and provided a good advantage in battle. On the other hand, it was definitely overpowered and made it difficult to overcome.

4) Turrets

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The turret station is now activated and fully funded at Craggy Cliffs. We have now officially funded all of the Turrets



Completion: 21/21 #Fortnite Turret Stations UpdateThe turret station is now activated and fully funded at Craggy Cliffs. We have now officially funded all of the TurretsCompletion: 21/21 #Fortnite Turret Stations Update 🔫The turret station is now activated and fully funded at Craggy Cliffs. We have now officially funded all of the Turrets✅Completion: 21/21 https://t.co/3ZBMO3wGoI

Turrets can cause significant damage and provide slightly more protection for players. Sitting in the seat made them smaller and harder to hit. The cooldown for the guns wasn't significant enough to make a big difference.

3) Venom and Carnage symbiotes

Speed, glider redeploy, and offensive attacks all in one item? It's pretty overpowered. There were only two on the entire map, but players who had them had a significant advantage. They didn't even stay around the entire season because of it.

2) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade (Image via Epic Games)

There are not many more items in Fortnite's history that have been more divisive than the Infinity Blade. There's a good reason it's been vaulted for several seasons. The healing factor and damage rate made it the most overpowered melee weapon yet.

1) Mechs

While not as divisive as other Fortnite items, mechs were extremely overpowered. One streamer even used one blindly and wiped an entire squad. An item like that should probably not be in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

