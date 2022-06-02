8 Fortnite pro players who are the hardest to beat

Several pro players in Fortnite have made a mark in the community. Their unique skills and hard work have set them apart from every other player who plays the game professionally. And some of these players are extremely hard to beat, making them the best in the world.

Many names appear repetitively on the leaderboards of official tournaments. The likes of Bugha and Clix have reigned over the championships for several years now. Although new talent is coming up gradually, some current OG Fortnite pros are still unbeatable.

Unbeatable Fortnite pros of all time

Regardless of when they dominated the competition, these players have largely remained unbeaten. Even today, whether they are playing pubs during livestreams or taking part in official tournaments, they are not to be messed with.

8) Nickmercs

Back in the day, Nickmercs was one of the most popular players of Fortnite. He held multiple kill records in pubs as well as tournament games when he played the game regularly.

Although Nick no longer actively competes in the game, he still is one of the greatest Fortnite players that fans should be glad they don't have to go up against.

7) Tfue

Even after his return to Fortnite, Tfue has continued to dominate the professional scene. The former pro player recently won the Zero Build Cup as well as Dr Disrespect's Hotshot Duo tournament to prove that he is still one of the strongest players around.

Moreover, Tfue is also unbeatable in Apex Legends and Warzone.

6) Mongraal

In the upcoming $1 million Fortnite LAN event, if he's a participant, Mongraal is going to be one of the favorites. The FaZe Clan member is a familiar name on the leaderboards, and it's highly unlikely that he'll lose his place on it.

Mongraal is a great player in any mode, be it Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads. Clearly, his skills and dedicated grind keep him on par with some of the best players in the world.

Fortnite pro FaZe Mongraal (Image via Faze Clan/Twitter)

5) BenjyFishy

Yet another name that has always been popular in the professional Fortnite scene is BenjyFishy. The British pro player was one of the top performers in the 2019 World Cup and is definitely going to bring his A-game to the upcoming LAN event.

Benjy is also one of the most successful pro players in terms of prize money won. This can be attributed to his several unbeatable runs.

4) EpikWhale

Formerly, EpikWhale was one of the best pro players to ever compete in the game. And while he continues to dominate the leaderboards, EpikWhale is looking for a major tournament win.

The NRG pro player will be looking forward to making his mark in the upcoming $1 million Fortnite LAN event and proving why he is unbeatable.

NRG EpikWhale in 2019 (Image via Epic Games)

3) Arkhram

With earnings over $600,000, Arkhram is definitely one of the most successful players the community has ever seen. There have hardly been any events, especially offline ones, where Arkhram hasn't done well.

He and EpikWhale have been an unbeatable duo recently and are certainly the favorites to win the upcoming LAN event.

2) Clix

A household name in the community, Clix was a child prodigy. After signing with NRG in 2019 at 15, the professional player went on several unbeatable runs in tournaments.

Although he did not offer one of his best performances during the 2019 World Cup, Clix will be looking forward to redeeming himself in November during the LAN event.

1) Bugha

Kyle "Bugha" is unarguably the most successful Fortnite pro in the world. The fact that he is the reigning World Champion is proof that he is the hardest player to beat.

Bugha will be looking forward to continuing his unbeaten run in offline events as Epic Games resumes in-person tournaments and will certainly be the toughest opponent for other pro players.

World Cup winner Bugha (Image via Epic Games)

Although the aforementioned players are some of the hardest to beat, new faces are slowly climbing the ladder. The likes of Deyy, Mero, Favs, and other upcoming pros are going to be determined to replace the former pros as the best in the world at the upcoming event.

