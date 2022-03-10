8 Fortnite streamers who would break viewership records if they return

Content creation in Fortnite has transitioned from what was initially considered a simple hobby to a full-fledged gaming industry career. Currently, there are multiple streamers who make a living out of their content, primarily focusing on the gameplay and also highlighting any newly released content.

Although some of these creators already boast great viewership, there are a handful of streamers who could break every record if they ever choose to return to Fortnite. This article will list out eight such former Fortnite streamers who have the ability to beat viewership records with ease.

Fortnite streamers who will easily break records upon their return

8) Valkyrae

Valkyrae is one of the most popular female streamers in the community and already has several million followers. Although the creator was quite popular in the Fortnite community, she later switched over to other games. She would certainly smash a few records if she decides to return to the battle royale title once again.

7) Symfuhny

Alongside being credited as one of the fastest editors in the game, Symfuhny's precision with builds also drew admiration from other popular streamers. However, the content creator has reportedly left the game behind and switched over to Warzone. His return would mean that several pro gamers would need to start building more effectively.

6) Cloakzy

Another Warzone fanatic, the streamer was once a regular name when it came to the Fortnite streaming segment. The gamer has quite a significant number of followers and his return would certainly break records.

5) Daequan

Daequan gained popularity thanks to the hilarious and entertaining streams he generally provided to his audience. However, due to personal reasons, he stopped streaming and has been away ever since. His return will undoubtedly have thousands of his followers running back, sure to break some records.

4) Pokimane

Quite possibly the most popular female streamer, Pokimane was once an everyday name in Fortnite. However, the 'Queen of Twitch' switched over as soon as Among Us hit the segment and has not streamed Fortnite for a long time. Her return to the franchise could lead to significant viewership and could easily break multiple records.

3) Myth

This talented streamer was considered to be one of the top content creators, known for his strategic builds and edits. However, like streamers, he has also lost interest in the game and has stayed away for a considerable period of time. Despite Myth returning occasionally to check out the game's newest content and updates, a fully-fledged return will surely break some viewership records.

2) Dr Disrespect

Unfortunately, 'Doc' left the island a long time ago, but that doesn't stop him from being one of the most popular streamers in the game. Fans and followers wait patiently and hopefully for his return, which would likely break numerous records if he decides to come back to the island.

1) Shroud

At one point, the game suffered from a lack of proper content and gameplay, which led to many streamers leaving the scene. Unfortunately, Shroud was one of them and the gamer has refused to return ever since. His return would very likely be the most anticipated within the community and will surely break a handful of records.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S