8 odd looking Fortnite skins, ranked based on uniqueness

When Fortnite first began, the vast majority of skins were human models. They all looked pretty similar, and there weren't a lot of other types of skins. They've since gotten much more creative and have widened the variety of skins available.

Now, there are animals, robots, and more. These are the more unique skins available to players. Here are the coolest unique skins out there.

Coolest unique skins available in Fortnite

8) Fish Stick

Fish Stick is a unique skin that many players have used over the years. There are quite a few variations like Frozen Fish Stick, Princess Felicity and Toona Fish. They're all excellent and unique skins, but the original gets credit for being first.

7) Peely

Peely skin (Image via Epic Games)

The same logic can be applied to Peely, the banana-shaped skin. It's unique in that it's a very different shape for a skin, which caused a bit of controversy in the past.

Since Peely's head goes above a normal skin's head, there was no hitbox, which frustrated some players. Still, all the Peely variations have made the original a quality skin.

6) Polar Patroller

Polar Patroller is one of the best animal-themed skins. It should also get more appreciation because it's an actual bear. The Cuddle Team Leader skin and similar characters are a human in a bear suit, but this one is a legitimate polar bear.

5) Dire

Dire skin (Image via Epic Games)

Even though it's been 12 seasons since Dire was in the Battle Pass, the wolf style remains unique. It begins as a Jonesy model, which is not unique at all. The final stage is distinctive and makes for a great skin.

4) Krrsantan

Krrsantan, the fan-favorite Wookie from The Book of Boba Fett, was just added to Fortnite the night before this article was written, but it's already one of the most unique in the game. Since the other famous Wookie, Chewbacca, has not made it into the game yet, Krrsantan takes the title as the most memorable pop culture skin.

3) Rippley vs. Sludge

While most skins are based on humans, Rippley vs. Sludge is not. This skin has only one thing in common with the human models: limbs. Everything else is unique and makes for a cool design.

2) Meowscles

Meowscles skin (Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles, the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass skin, was instantly a fan favorite. The small cat head on a large, muscular body was a bit of a hilarious juxtaposition. Even today, it's one of the most distinctive skins available.

1) Slumber

There are not many skins more unique than Slumber. The Fortnite team often comes up with clever skins, but Slumber has to be one of the most remarkable they've made yet. It's hard to imagine Fortnite coming up with something more out there than Slumber.

