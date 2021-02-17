Top 5 non-human Fortnite skins

Fortnite skins are a mainstay of the game, with fans always excited over new releases, rare finds, and extraordinary combinations.

While many Fortnite skins fall into a strictly male or female category, some are not close to human at all.

Best non-human Fortnite skins

#5 - Fishstick

Fishstick

Last Seen: 1/1/2021

Release Date: 12/27/2018

Fishstick is a lovable Fortnite NPC that fans can't seem to get enough of. A 1,200 V-Buck skin, Fishstick was an incredibly detailed skin for the price at the time of his release. A decidedly non-human skin, he looks unique compared to other skins.

Advertisement

#4 - Jellie

Jellie

Last Seen: 2/14/2021

Release Date: 1/21/2020

As part of the Fish Food set, Jellie has a distinct look that players can obtain for 1,200 V-Bucks. A sea anemone with a body, Jellie sports a broad smile and a single boot that makes it hard not to love him.

#3 - Slumber

Slumber

Last Seen: 2/16/2021

Release Date: 9/25/2019

It is hard to find a Fortnite skin as odd as Slumber. A 1,500 V-Buck skin, Slumber is part of the Dreamy Days set released during Fortnite Season X. It has two interesting styles, featuring a blobby-looking star and pajamas.

#2 - Rippley vs Sludge

Rippley vs Sludge

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 10/13/2020

A Battle Pass skin from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, Rippley vs Sludge is part of the Slurp Squad set. RvS has both a happy blue style and an angry red style. An additional purple style came out as part of the Chapter 2 Season 1 overtime challenges.

Advertisement

#1 - Guff

Guff

Last Seen:2/2/2021

Release Date: 4/30/2020

There is something cute and cuddly about Guff, one of the Fortnite Mythical Might set-pieces released mid-last year. At 1,200 V-Bucks, it is also extremely affordable for such a unique skin. It certainly is not human, but it is one of the coolest skins around.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.