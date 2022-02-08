8 overhyped Battle Pass Fortnite skins nobody remembers anymore

Every battle pass comes with several new Fortnite skins. There's always the "tier 100" skin in every Fortnite season that gets a lot of hype.

However, many other skins on the Battle Pass get players excited. They ultimately get forgotten pretty soon, though. Here are a few good examples of that.

Fortnite Battle Pass skins that got forgotten

8) Carnage

Shiina @ShiinaBR CARNAGE IS THE TIER 100 SKIN CARNAGE IS THE TIER 100 SKIN https://t.co/brT9Zk8puN

The Carnage skin is proof that even the top skin is not safe from being forgotten. Despite being collaborative, Marvel skin, Carnage was mainly forgotten after Chapter 2 Season 8 ended.

It doesn't help that the following battle pass held Spider-Man of all characters, but Carnage still fell to the same fate most other skins fall to.

7) Carbide

IGN @IGN



bit.ly/2HXyG4q How to fully upgrade the Carbide skin in Fortnite! How to fully upgrade the Carbide skin in Fortnite!bit.ly/2HXyG4q https://t.co/UitGcF3ZiC

Before any superheroes made it onto Fortnite Island, Carbide was the first one. In Chapter 1 Season 4, Carbide was the first skin available, and players were very excited for a customizable, unlockable superhero.

However, that quickly faded as actual superheroes made it into the game. Epic Games even released customizable generic superheroes in the Item Shop, giving nothing for players to remember skins like Carbide.

6) Omega

Omega skin (Image via Epic Games)

The same logic applies to Omega. Hailing from the same battle pass, Omega couldn't avoid the same fate despite being the top skin. Players spent a lot of time grinding to unlock features like Omega Lights, but he was forgotten, too.

It doesn't help that the final customization stage required an insane amount of XP to unlock, either.

5) Kymera

Shiina @ShiinaBR If you ever have a bad day, remember that you at least don't look like the new Kymera skin. If you ever have a bad day, remember that you at least don't look like the new Kymera skin. https://t.co/xoegRV3xFi

Kymera was one of the first customizable skins in Fortnite. Other skins have had unlockable styles, but Kymera was the blueprint for Haven and Toona Fish. This made Kymera a very hyped skin, but that didn't last.

Once the novelty wore off, and other customizable skins were introduced, gamers quickly moved on from Kymera.

4) Ragnarok

The Chapter 1 Season 5 battle pass skin was a huge success. Ragnarok was able to get players to grind and earn as much XP as possible to unlock all styles. However, when new seasons arrived, Ragnarok began collecting dust.

His final style, arguably the best, required 500,000 XP, which many players might not have even collected.

3) Drift

Drift, to his credit, remains one of the best battle pass skins the game has ever had. However, primarily due to time, no one uses it anymore. The storyline that season was iconic, largely thanks to Drift.

However, the Fortnite storyline has progressed so far, and there have been so many seasons that most players don't remember that Drift was instrumental in starting it all.

2) Kit

Kit was hyped primarily due to the creativity in the design. Fortnite skins have come a long way from being mostly just humans with different features. Kit was famous for a while but ultimately fell off like all others.

Kit was essential to the storyline, but even that couldn't prevent the skin from being forgotten in the next season.

1) Lara Croft

Lara Croft skin (Image via Epic Games)

Lara Croft was the original Gaming Legends skin but has quickly been forgotten. She wasn't the top-tier skin from Chapter 2 Season 6, but she was a driving force behind gamers getting that battle pass.

It doesn't help that several great, iconic Gaming Legends skins came after, like Master Chief, Ryu, and others. Like the vast majority of popular Battle Pass skins, Lara Croft is forgotten. Most skins from every Fortnite battle pass now and in the future will join her.

