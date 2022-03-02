8 times Fortnite hinted towards the future seasons subtly

Fortnite has been building towards the future since the very beginning. That more than likely doesn't mean they planned an Imagined Order vs. The Seven war in Chapter 1 Season 5, but every season leads into another.
However, sometimes they subtly hint at the future in ways that many players might not have noticed. Epic Games is rather clever and here are a few examples to prove it.
When Fortnite alluded to their future plans
8) Flipped
When the island flipped after Chapter 2 Season 8, everyone was surprised. Epic Games left a little hint in Chapter 2 Season 5 for anyone who was paying attention. When Agent Jones goes into the Zero Point in the trailer, the camera is upside down, foreshadowing what'll happen to the island.
7) Mando, the Joker, and Ghostbusters
Donald Mustard teases everything in his tweets, but this one was especially fun. He sent out a video of a Lego set he was building that had three important minifigures in it: the Mandalorian, the Joker, and the Ghostbusters. They would all join the game a few months later.
6) Impostors Mode
When the Impostors Mode was first introduced, players loved it. So much so that they missed a few teases for the future. A cube was shown moving around on a map, just like the cubes eventually did. A mech was also seen in the corner before it returned to the game.
5) The Yacht
Midas' Yacht, which outlasted his own time on the island, was in the game for several seasons. Players may not have noticed that its name was Marigold, which was the skin for Midas' daughter.
4) Nexus War
The Nexus War was one of the biggest seasons in Fortnite history. They teased it a while before it happened, though. When Captain America arrived in a trailer, he arrived through Bifrost, meaning Thor sent him. The Bifrost is also how everyone else landed on the island for the full season.
3) Midas
Midas has been a hugely influential character and he, too, was teased before his arrival. There was a house in the center of the map that gradually got more furniture added. That furniture slowly turned gold, hinting at the golden skin.
2) The Flood
Gradually, during Deadpool's season, his room began to fill with water until it was completely flooded. Many gamers thought this was just a fun gag, but it was actually a tease for the flooded season of Fortnite.
1) Spider-Man
In Chapter 2 Season 4, all kinds of Marvel characters came to the game, but Spider-Man was not one of them. However, there was an achievement with his logo on it called "Thwip!", a clear tease for the Chapter 3 Season 1 skin.