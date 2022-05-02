8 ways Fortnite elevated itself beyond 'just a game'

When most gamers think of Fortnite, they envision a battle royale game. The aim of each match is to win and secure a victory royale. While that may be the crux of the game at surface level, there's much more at play here.

Fortnite isn't just a game. It's a community built upon inclusiveness and togetherness. While shooting and survival may be a core aspect of it, so many more dynamic layers make it more than 'just a game'.

Here are a few ways in which Fortnite has elevated itself beyond 'just a game' tag

8) Digital concerts/shows

Beyond the lore, gunfights, and larger-than-life characters, Fortnite also hosts massive in-game concerts and shows. To an extent, this has essentially turned the game into one of the largest platforms for talent.

Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Mashroom, and Tones and I are just some of the artists that have been featured in-game.

7) LGBTQ support

Fortnite



This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale



Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time!



Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus. This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale. Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time!

Last year, Epic Games openly made a statement about everyone being welcomed aboard the battle bus.

Given that the game is played by numerous gamers across multiple faiths and cultural identities, this helped make LGBTQ individuals feel more at home in-game.

6) Collaborations with influential individuals

#RikoSuave007Legit👑



He was such a young and extremely talented Afro-American Artist who was born in my hometown in Brooklyn N.Y. on 1960



Passed on Age of 28

🪦 RIP 1988



For those who have no idea who the hell is Jean-Michel Basquiat: He was such a young and extremely talented Afro-American Artist who was born in my hometown in Brooklyn N.Y. on 1960. Passed on Age of 28. RIP 1988. Nice to see em being acknowledged in Fortnite "Tribute"

Aside from having digital concerts, the developers have made it a point to feature influential individuals in-game.

Although there have been numerous such instances, the most recent one paid homage to the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

5) Creative Mode for everyone

While having a creative mode or editor, as it's usually called, is not something unusual for a game, not everyone has access to it. In the case of Fortnite, everyone is free to create their own islands will custom rules and gameplay modes.

To put into perspective just how popular this has become, Tim Sweeney stated that 50% of all playtime in Fortnite is on custom-made maps.

4) Real-life mechanics and physics

While the game may have started as something for the younger audience to enjoy, the developers didn't shy away from realistic physics.

This includes bullet-drop mechanics, fall damage, and the more recent web-swinging mechanics, which many claimed to be better than that of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers.

3) Amazing crossovers

If digital concerts aren't impressive enough, the larger-than-life crossover should be. The developers try to outdo themselves every season by collaborating with real-world personalities, movies, T.V. shows, and even anime.

For the most part, these crossovers tend to break records and, at times, players' digital wallets as well.

2) Aid to Ukraine

Fortnite



Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Together with the Fortnite community and Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for Direct Relief, UNICEF, WFP, Refugees and World Central Kitchen.

Keeping aside gaming ventures, Epic Games and the community are huge on charity. Within ten days of the developers hosting a fundraiser, over $144 million was raised for the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Given the timeline, the amount of money raised is nothing short of goodwill on a global scale.

1) SAC program

Epic Support A Creator



Apply or visit the Creator Dashboard:



Informational hub for Creators in the Epic Support A Creator program. Apply or visit the Creator Dashboard. Get familiar with the Epic Content guidelines.

Perhaps the crowning jewel of what makes Fortnite more than just a game is its SAC (Support-A-Creator) program.

Rather than simply earning money from tournaments, individuals can earn revenue via their SAC. This gives non-competitive creators the ability to make money without having to outplay everyone.

