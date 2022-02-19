9 most disappointing Fortnite skins of all time (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Fortnite often creates stellar skins. They've had so many great skins that the bad ones often get overlooked. The bad ones, in comparison, are very disappointing since players can see how good they normally are.

Bad skins have been a part of the game for a long time and they'll continue to get made. Not everything is a hit and Epic Games is not infallible. Here are a few examples of the most disappointing skins in the first three chapters.

Disappointing Fortnite skins as of Chapter 3 Season 1

9) Loki

Even in collaborations, Fortnite is not infallible. It's overlooked because of the other great Marvel skins, but Loki was rather disappointing. It was a Crew pack, so not many players even got it, but there were issues with the hitbox that almost made it pay-to-lose.

8) Riley

Riley is disappointing because it won a community vote. It's a rather simple skin and not particularly good, so it's a surprise that it won. The other two skins would have been better, making it even more disappointing.

7) Moisty Merman

There was a bit of lore behind the Moisty Merman skin before release. Once it was released, it became one of the most disappointing skins in the game. The design is bad and nobody uses it. Oh, and 2,000 V-Bucks is a lot for it.

6) The Brat

A skin with its contrail sounds very promising. The Brat, which was the final product, was disappointing. It's not designed well and most players passed on it. The potential was there, but it has not lived up to it.

5) Tower Recon Specialist

This can be considered a placeholder for all the basic, lazy redesigns. Taking a skin and changing a few small aspects is disappointing. The sheer simplicity of these skins is also disappointing.

4) Mincemeat

Mincemeat is disappointing because it's so difficult to look at. It's scary and not in a good way. There are plenty of good frightening skins, but Mincemeat is not one of them.

3) FlyTrap

FlyTrap skin (Image via Epic Games)

Another Legendary skin, FlyTrap, is not worth the V-Bucks. The skin is weird and not enjoyable to use. Fortnite players who have it largely regret spending so much on it.

2) Lieutenant Evergreen

There are several good winter/Christmas skins like Frozen Peely or Sgt. Winters. Lieutenant Evergreen is not one of them. It can be useful for blending in with green surroundings, but it's otherwise not good at all.

1) Shang-Chi

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was not the most hyped Marvel movie, it ended up blowing fans away and impressing nearly everyone. The Fortnite skin, which was released with the movie, did not.

It's the comic version, but it's not great and it's disappointing compared to the movie version players could have gotten.

