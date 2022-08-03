A bizarre Fortnite glitch is plaguing skins with long hairs

A recent Fortnite glitch has left the community in splits after several female skins seem to have unnecessary hair. Players recently noticed how several outfits that weren't supposed to have hair due to accessories have grown ridiculously long hair.

Although the bug is hilarious, it is ruining several skins for users.

Epic Games has dealt with several bugs in the past. Many were also cosmetic-related that messed up their appearance.

However, the developers have quickly fixed these bugs and kept up the aesthetic appeal of skins in the game. Unfortunately, loopers will have to tolerate the 'hairy bug' for a little longer.

Epic employees working on the battle royale are currently on a break. Therefore, the Fortnite bug messing up the skins will only be fixed once the developers return from their holiday on August 9. Until then, gamers will have to tolerate "the abomination."

Fortnite community disappointed with performance mode glitch

Epic has released hundreds of skins. Many were part of the previous Battle Passes, and the rest were released through the item shop. Clearly, ensuring all of these skins are squeaky clean and perfect at all times is challenging.

One of the last few patches might have messed up the design of some of the female skins, leading to a bug.

Female skins with hoodies or caps are supposed to have their hair neatly tucked away. Unfortunately, the latest bug adds ponytails and bangs to several of these costumes. These are borrowed from the character models the skins are based on.

It seems like the glitch is just an optimization error in the performance mode. Therefore, not all players are affected by it. Regardless, there is still a significant bunch of users who run the game in performance mode and are disappointed by the glitch.

Most reactions to the bug have been criticisms of how Epic is ignoring the performance mode. There are several bugs in this mode that do not exist in DirectX 11 rendering.

Hopefully, the developers can fix some of these bugs after their break.

Reddit reacts to hilarious Fortnite skin glitch

Pictures of the glitch instantly went viral on Reddit after a user shared some skins with absurdly long hair. Several users replied to the post asking Epic to fix the bug as fast as possible.

They also argued that performance mode could not be used as an excuse for poor graphics and bugs in Fortnite.

Hopefully, the viral Reddit post catches the attention of the developers in time. Clearly, Epic needs to prioritize fixing this bug as soon as the employees return from their break.

This also means that the performance mode in Fortnite needs some work to optimize it better on low-end devices. Although it does help several loopers who wouldn't otherwise be able to run the battle royale title, it is still unplayable for many.

