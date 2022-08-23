A viral TikTok emote is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite constantly draws inspiration from pop culture. Be it an outfit of the galaxy's most formidable villain or a backbling from a fan-favorite video game, the developers of the game have managed to bring together a plethora of pop culture icons.

The viral Tik Tok dance 'Forget Me Nots' is finally coming to Fortnite. Based on a leak by Shiina, players will soon be able to purchase the Forget Me Nots emote from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote joins the ranks of numerous Tik Tok challenges that have been immortalized by the game.

In general terms, an emote is a theatrical portrayal of an emotion. However, in the gaming sphere, it is colloquial for an avatar performing certain actions. Fortnite has over 300 emotes across different categories. This number is a testament to their popularity amongst players.

Fortnite players can now do the Forget Me Nots dance

Shiina, one of the most reliable Fortnite leakers, recently shared a tweet disclosing that the viral Tik Tok dance Forget Me Nots will soon be available in the item shop for 500 V-Bucks. It will be a part of the Icon series, which already has over 90 different emotes that are inspired by pop culture.

It is nothing new for a Tik Tok challenge/dance to become an emote in the game. Over the past few years, the developers have included Tik Tok dances like Savage, The Macarena, Blinding Lights, and more. These popular emotes frequently rotate in the item shop.

As the name suggests, the dance is set to the song Forget Me Nots, a 90s chartbuster by Grammy Award winner Patrice Rushen. The dance surfaced on Tik Tok in 2021, when a user shared a video of herself dancing with her father, celebrating his recent release from prison.

Emotes are certainly big in the game, second only to cosmetic outfits. They contribute a substantial portion to the in-game purchase revenue. The massive repository of emotes is full of iconic dances, stances, and recognizable actions from pop culture.

Despite the superfluity of popular options, many players gravitate towards original emotes like Orange Justice. Be it outfits or other cosmetic items, Epic Games is making a conscious effort to bring pop culture to the game and create a metaverse.

Fortnite stirs up nostalgia

Fortnite is a fairly new game that mostly has teenagers and young adults as its key demographic. Although the developers source significant pop culture icons from the relevant time frame, from time to time, they also bring in classics from the past. The Season 3 Battle Pass is one such effort.

Forget Me Nots is also a blast from the past. Although Tik Tok has revived the song, this emote for sure will stir up the mid-90s vibe in players who are aware of the song's origin. Players can also find other classic emotes like Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up and Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic.

