After Omega Knight, Carbide Knight fan art takes Fortnite community by storm

Fortnite recently made the interesting decision to reskin and release a classic battle pass skin. Omega was the tier 100 skin from Chapter 1 Season 4 that many players today do not have. While they can't technically get the exact same skin, the Item Shop does have a close variation of it, and it can even be customized.

Just a few days ago, the Omega Knight skin was released, carrying this season's level up tokens with it. It costs 1,200 V-Bucks, and it is the first original battle pass skin to return in a different style. This has received mostly positive responses from the community.

Omega Knight in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

In fact, one could argue that players and fans like the idea. They like it so much that concept artists have begun making concepts for other original skins, including Omega's counterpart from Chapter 1 Season 4, Carbide.

Fortnite concept artists wows community with Carbide Knight skin

Carbide, Omega, and Valor are all part of the battle pass and storyline for Season 4. They were Fortnite's superheroes before the game had actual superheroes. Before Iron Man and Wonder Woman entered the metaverse, Omega, Carbide, and Valor held down the fort.

For that reason, among others, these skins are quite popular in the community. It was a really good season for the players. However, a majority of today's players missed out on it. Re-releasing variants of these skins works because it offers something to the players who missed out while not infringing the exclusivity of the original.

Additionally, they look great. Omega Knight looks really good and this concept art for a potential Carbide Knight skin looks amazing too.

The skin takes the original and adds the 'knight' features to it in order to make it look almost like a totally new skin. If it wasn't denoted as a version of Carbide, many players might not even realize that it is Carbide.

Unfortunately, this is just a concept right now. Most concepts don't make it into the game, but there are some that do. Tender Defender, Codename E.L.F. and others were originally made by fans, just like Carbide Knight.

This gives the community the hope for this one to make it, since it is so popular. One redditor loves the idea of getting old skins they missed originally.

Others are just impressed with the quality of art.

The possibilities for a Fortnite skin like this are endless.

The Fortnite battles between the two knights would be legendary.

The Fortnite community seems to really like the skin as they have given it over 400 upvotes, at the time of writing.

