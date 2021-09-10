All Alien Artifacts Fortnite locations: Every Alien Artifact from Week 1 to Week 14

One of the most unique features from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was the customization for the Kymera battle pass skin. Players can find Alien Artifacts all across the island and use them to unlock different styles for the Fortnite Kymera skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has already spanned over 14 weeks. Every week new Alien Artifacts are spawned at random Fortnite locations on the map so players can collect them to customize their Kymera skin.

Fortunately for fans, uncollected artifacts do not disappear after a new week starts. Therefore, as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 come to an end, players will be able to collect all their remaining Alien Artifacts. This will allow them to unlock as many Fortnite Kymera skin styles as possible.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: All the Alien Artifact locations

Epic Games has only added Alien Artifacts up until week 10 of Chapter 2 Season 7. Here are all the Alien Artifacts locations for the first 10 weeks of the current Fortnite season.

Week 1

Catty Corner – Scratching post to the west

Zero Point – Base of the crater in the middle

Weeping Woods – Wooden shack near Durrr burger

Believer Beach – Bottom of the Spire stairs

Corny Complex – In the orchard

Week 2

Corny Complex – Entrance to the bridge

Pleasant Park – Behind the northeastern house

Believer Beach – Satellite dish in the IO base

Retail Row – Pool close to the pylon

Misty Meadows – The house on the left island

Week 3

Craggy Cliffs – East of Craggy

Coral Castle – Inside the castle

Slurpy Swamp – Inside the factory

Boney Burbs – Main complex

Week 4

Lockie’s Lighthouse – Smaller shack

Pleasant Park – Wooden gazebo

Believer Beach – Inside the roof of the blue and brown house

Weeping Woods – Close to the wall on the southern wooden lodge with a blue roof

Week 5

Craggy Cliffs – Campsite in the northeast

Pleasant Park – Roof of the gazebo

Believer Beach – Attic above the bedroom of the southeastern blue house

Retail Row – Bus stop by the road towards Retail

Misty Meadows – Clock tower bell

Week 6

Lockie Lighthouse – Shed next to the house

Corny Complex – Ceiling of the westernmost barn

Between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks – Alien trees

Mountain east of Catty Corner – Building near the camp at the top of the mountain

Isla Nublada – Ruins on the southwestern island from Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows.

Week 7

Beach southwest of Holly Hatchery – Orange beach hut

Stealthy Stronghold – Left tower on the southern gate

FN Radio – Ground floor of the main building of the IO base

Gorgeous Gorge – Underneath the middle suspended ship

Camp Cod – Eastern silver building in the rafters

Dampy Dish – In a toilet cubicle in the IO base

Week 8

Northwest of Corny Complex – Corrupted area

West of Boney Burbs – Corrupted area near the lake

Satellite Station west of Dirty Docks – Metal structure

East of Slurpy Swamp – Inside Hydro 16

South of the bridge east of Misty Meadows – Small wooden bridge

Steamy Stacks – On the pipes in the building in the centre

Week 9

Island northwest of Craggy Cliffs – Unremarkable Shack

Gas ‘n’ Grub south of Corny Complex – Main dining hall

IO satellite station east of Weeping Woods – On the satellite dish

Guardian Tower in Weeping Woods – Small hut near the tower

Islands west of Believer Beach – Hut on the crescent island

Week 10

Southeast of Weeping Woods – Trio of trees

IO satellite station southeast of Misty Meadows – Blue shipping container

South of Catty Corner – Small house next to weather station

Ruined base north of Coral Castle – Elevator shaft

West of Slurpy Swamp – Stairs of the wooden building furthest east

Credit to InTheLittleWood on YouTube for the videos.

