All Alien Artifacts Fortnite locations: Every Alien Artifact from Week 1 to Week 14

One of the most unique features from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was the customization for the Kymera battle pass skin. Players can find Alien Artifacts all across the island and use them to unlock different styles for the Fortnite Kymera skin.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has already spanned over 14 weeks. Every week new Alien Artifacts are spawned at random Fortnite locations on the map so players can collect them to customize their Kymera skin.
Fortunately for fans, uncollected artifacts do not disappear after a new week starts. Therefore, as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 come to an end, players will be able to collect all their remaining Alien Artifacts. This will allow them to unlock as many Fortnite Kymera skin styles as possible.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: All the Alien Artifact locations
Epic Games has only added Alien Artifacts up until week 10 of Chapter 2 Season 7. Here are all the Alien Artifacts locations for the first 10 weeks of the current Fortnite season.
Week 1
Catty Corner – Scratching post to the west
Zero Point – Base of the crater in the middle
Weeping Woods – Wooden shack near Durrr burger
Believer Beach – Bottom of the Spire stairs
Corny Complex – In the orchard
Week 2
Corny Complex – Entrance to the bridge
Pleasant Park – Behind the northeastern house
Believer Beach – Satellite dish in the IO base
Retail Row – Pool close to the pylon
Misty Meadows – The house on the left island
Week 3
Craggy Cliffs – East of Craggy
Coral Castle – Inside the castle
Slurpy Swamp – Inside the factory
Boney Burbs – Main complex
Week 4
Lockie’s Lighthouse – Smaller shack
Pleasant Park – Wooden gazebo
Believer Beach – Inside the roof of the blue and brown house
Weeping Woods – Close to the wall on the southern wooden lodge with a blue roof
Week 5
Craggy Cliffs – Campsite in the northeast
Pleasant Park – Roof of the gazebo
Believer Beach – Attic above the bedroom of the southeastern blue house
Retail Row – Bus stop by the road towards Retail
Misty Meadows – Clock tower bell
Week 6
Lockie Lighthouse – Shed next to the house
Corny Complex – Ceiling of the westernmost barn
Between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks – Alien trees
Mountain east of Catty Corner – Building near the camp at the top of the mountain
Isla Nublada – Ruins on the southwestern island from Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows.
Week 7
Beach southwest of Holly Hatchery – Orange beach hut
Stealthy Stronghold – Left tower on the southern gate
FN Radio – Ground floor of the main building of the IO base
Gorgeous Gorge – Underneath the middle suspended ship
Camp Cod – Eastern silver building in the rafters
Dampy Dish – In a toilet cubicle in the IO base
Week 8
Northwest of Corny Complex – Corrupted area
West of Boney Burbs – Corrupted area near the lake
Satellite Station west of Dirty Docks – Metal structure
East of Slurpy Swamp – Inside Hydro 16
South of the bridge east of Misty Meadows – Small wooden bridge
Steamy Stacks – On the pipes in the building in the centre
Week 9
Island northwest of Craggy Cliffs – Unremarkable Shack
Gas ‘n’ Grub south of Corny Complex – Main dining hall
IO satellite station east of Weeping Woods – On the satellite dish
Guardian Tower in Weeping Woods – Small hut near the tower
Islands west of Believer Beach – Hut on the crescent island
Week 10
Southeast of Weeping Woods – Trio of trees
IO satellite station southeast of Misty Meadows – Blue shipping container
South of Catty Corner – Small house next to weather station
Ruined base north of Coral Castle – Elevator shaft
West of Slurpy Swamp – Stairs of the wooden building furthest east
Credit to InTheLittleWood on YouTube for the videos.