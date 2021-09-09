Fortnite Operation Sky Fire event (Season 7): Date, timing for all regions, duration, and other details

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite is ending in a few days, and it will literally go out with a bang. The Operation Sky Fire live event will be the season finale before Chapter 2 Season 8 is officially released, and players are already excited about it.

Unfortunately, the Fortnite Sky Fire event is not replayable, and players will only enjoy the experience once. Therefore, they should carefully note the Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation Skyfire event date and time according to their region.

Operation: Sky Fire, Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 7 ending event, will be at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 12. However, players worldwide will need some help figuring out the Fortnite Sky Fire event time and date for their region to make it to the event in time.

Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire event regional date and timings

Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire is rumored to be one of the biggest live events in the history of the battle royale game. Naturally, players will not want to miss the stellar season finale, no matter what region they are in.

Americas

Operation: Sky Fire Date - September 12

Operation: Sky Fire Time - 4:00 p.m. ET (NA-East), 3:00 p.m. CT, 1:00 p.m. PT (NA-West), 5:00 p.m. Brazil Time

Europe

Operation: Sky Fire Date - September 12

Operation: Sky Fire Time - 9:00 p.m. BST, 10:00 p.m. CEST

Asia

Operation: Sky Fire Date - September 13

Operation: Sky Fire Time - 1:30 a.m. IST, 4:30 a.m. SGT, 5:00 a.m. Japan time

Oceania/Middle-East

Operation: Sky Fire Date - September 13

Operation: Sky Fire Time - 12:00 a.m. Dubai Time, 6:00 a.m. AEST, 8:00 a.m. NZST

Knowing when the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event will take place will make it easier for players to make it in time. Players are advised to join 30 minutes before the event starts to jump in and reserve their spot in the mission.

Blueprints acquired. Backpacks charged and ready.



Prepare for the Operation: Sky Fire live event on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM EThttps://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/kYC8n48DVs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

The exciting Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire live event will allow players to infiltrate the alien mothership over Corny Complex and take down The Last Reality from within.

