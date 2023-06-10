All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Campfires have been in Fortnite for a quite some time now. Over the years, they have evolved to use AI-generated sound, but their functionality hasn't changed all that much. Players can ignite Campfires to heal their wounds and repair vehicles as well. While the number of Campfires present on the island change every season, they can be found quite easily.
In total, there are 68 Campfires that can be found and interacted with on the island. They can be found in frigid depths on the Snow/Ice Biome as well in the dense undergrowth of the newly added Jungle Biome. That being said, here's where to find all Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.
Where to find Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
As stated, there are a total of 68 Campfire locations that can be interacted with in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Some can be found in major POIs, while others are located in and around Landmarks. A few are located in the middle of nowhere as well. That said, here's where they can be found.
Campfires at all Landmarks
There are roughly 30 Campfires that can be found close to Landmarks spread out across the map. These Landmarks are rather large in nature and play host to a decent amount of loot and Campfires:
- Shore Shack
- Seaside Sentry
- Western Watch
- Coastal Battlement
- Woodsy Ward
- Mayday Meadow
- Berg Barge
- The Stone Tower
- Aegis Temple
- The Hall of Whispers
- Beached Pit
- Sunswoon Lagoon
- Crackshot's Cabin
- Hitches And Ditches
- Restful Retreat
- Fireglow Sanctuary
- Cedar Circle
- Windcatch Lake
- Moment's Rest
- Marine Monoliths
- Burning Beacon
- Coldwater Sanctuary
- Timbercut Camp
- Whispering Waters
- Rowdy Acres
- Meadow Mansion
Taking into consideration that Landmarks are not usually hot-drop zones in-game, it's relatively safe for players to visit any of these locations to ignite a Campfire. Just ensure that no bush is nearby, as opponents often use it to bush camp.
Campfires at all POIs
Although POIs are larger in nature, not all of them consist of Campfire spots. Such being the case, only five of them on the island play host to Campfires. Thankfully, most of them have multiple Campfire spots:
- Kenjutsu Crossing
- Slappy Shores
- Creeky Compound
- Shady Slits
- Brutal Bastion
- Creeky Compound
With Shady Slits and Creeky Compound being hot-drop locations within the newly formed Jungle Biome, the best place to interact with a Campfire at a POI would be Kenjutsu Crossing. As it's an offbeat location, not many players tend to land here during a match. Another good location is Brutal Bastion. Given how large it is, there's plenty of space to avoid running into opponents while you use the Campfires present there.