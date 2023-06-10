All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Campfires have been in Fortnite for a quite some time now. Over the years, they have evolved to use AI-generated sound, but their functionality hasn't changed all that much. Players can ignite Campfires to heal their wounds and repair vehicles as well. While the number of Campfires present on the island change every season, they can be found quite easily.

In total, there are 68 Campfires that can be found and interacted with on the island. They can be found in frigid depths on the Snow/Ice Biome as well in the dense undergrowth of the newly added Jungle Biome. That being said, here's where to find all Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Where to find Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

As stated, there are a total of 68 Campfire locations that can be interacted with in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Some can be found in major POIs, while others are located in and around Landmarks. A few are located in the middle of nowhere as well. That said, here's where they can be found.

Campfires at all Landmarks

Campfire locations at all Landmarks in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are roughly 30 Campfires that can be found close to Landmarks spread out across the map. These Landmarks are rather large in nature and play host to a decent amount of loot and Campfires:

Shore Shack

Seaside Sentry

Western Watch

Coastal Battlement

Woodsy Ward

Mayday Meadow

Berg Barge

The Stone Tower

Aegis Temple

The Hall of Whispers

Beached Pit

Sunswoon Lagoon

Crackshot's Cabin

Hitches And Ditches

Restful Retreat

Fireglow Sanctuary

Cedar Circle

Windcatch Lake

Moment's Rest

Marine Monoliths

Burning Beacon

Coldwater Sanctuary

Timbercut Camp

Whispering Waters

Rowdy Acres

Meadow Mansion

Taking into consideration that Landmarks are not usually hot-drop zones in-game, it's relatively safe for players to visit any of these locations to ignite a Campfire. Just ensure that no bush is nearby, as opponents often use it to bush camp.

Campfires at all POIs

Campfire locations at all POIs in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although POIs are larger in nature, not all of them consist of Campfire spots. Such being the case, only five of them on the island play host to Campfires. Thankfully, most of them have multiple Campfire spots:

Kenjutsu Crossing

Slappy Shores

Creeky Compound

Shady Slits

Brutal Bastion

With Shady Slits and Creeky Compound being hot-drop locations within the newly formed Jungle Biome, the best place to interact with a Campfire at a POI would be Kenjutsu Crossing. As it's an offbeat location, not many players tend to land here during a match. Another good location is Brutal Bastion. Given how large it is, there's plenty of space to avoid running into opponents while you use the Campfires present there.

