All Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Campfires are one of Fortnite's hidden gems. Although they are rather inconspicuous in nature, they offer several benefits to players. Once lit, they will restore a player's hit-points to 100. A little known fact about this mechanic is that it also affects the hit-points of vehicles. Instead of abandoning a damaged model and looking for another one, players can repair it with ease.

That being said, Campfires work differently in Zero Build and the OG Build mode. In the Zero Build, they can be used only once, whereas in the OG Build mode, they can be used as many times as needed provided there's enough wood to fuel them. That being said, here's the location of all Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Where to find Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Campfires in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes

Campfire locations in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of 39 Campfires to be found within the vicinity of the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes. Some can be found clustered, while others are spaced out. Knowing where to locate them will give players the edge when needed to heal rapidly. With that said, here are their locations:

Shore Shack,

South of Relentless Retreat

South of Rowdy Acres

Hitches And Ditches

Whispering Waters

South of Steamy Springs

Burning Beacon

Kenjutsu Crossing

Marine Monoliths

Moment's Rest

Windcatch Lake

Timbercut Camp

Cedar Circle

Fireglow Sanctuary

Restful Retreat

Slappy Shores

Beached Bit

Secluded Spire

Slap N' Gone

Creeky Compound

Sunswoon Lagoon

Kapok Cave

Given that the majority of Campfires are located at Landmarks, players should be able to find one with ease while rotating across the map. Try to avoid using them at Named Locations until you're extremely low on hit-points as opponents may lay an ambush.

2) Campfires in the Medieval Biome

Campfire locations in the Medieval Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of 10 Campfires located within the Medieval Biome. They are rather spread out as compared to those found in other biomes, but nonetheless, it will not be too difficult to spot them. Here's where to find Campfires in the Medieval Biome:

Seaside Sentry

Western Watch

Breakwater Bay

Woodsy Ward

Coastal Battlement

GIven that the bulk of Campfires found in this biome are located at Landmarks, getting to them should be relatively easy.

3) Campfires in the Ice/Snow Biome

Campfire locations in the Ice/Snow Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of 21 Campfires located in the Ice/Snow Biome. While they are spread out over the icy terrain and the exposed Jungle Biome, they are easy to access for the most part. Here's the location of all the Campfires in the Ice/Snow Biome:

The Hall Of Whispers

Mogul Home

Crackshot's Cabin

Brutal Bastion

Aegis Temple

The Stone Tower

Mayday Landing

Shady Stilts

Northern Ruin

Berg Barge

Although a good number of Campfires are in the secluded Jungle Biome within the Ice/Snow Biome, it's best to avoid them. Since they are on low ground, players trapped here will be at a height disadvantage if caught off guard.

