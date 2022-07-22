All Fortnite clues point towards Ice King's return 

A few antagonists have stood out for their uniqueness over the course of Fortnite's history — one of them was the Ice King. In Chapter 1 Season 7, this entity gave everyone the cold shoulder on the island and quite literally froze everything solid. He was even featured as an exclusive skin on the Battle Pass that season.

Unfortunately, much like all other villains, he too met an untimely demise. Since bad guys don't really have much plot armor, they don't really last more than a few seasons at most.

FBRFeed @FBRFeed (via/@_R1S1NG_) NEWS: THE ICE SPHERE ABOVE POLAR PEAK IS SLOWLY BECOMING MORE VISIBLE REVEALING THE ICE KING INSIDE(via/@_R1S1NG_) #Fortnite #Fortnite BR NEWS: THE ICE SPHERE ABOVE POLAR PEAK IS SLOWLY BECOMING MORE VISIBLE REVEALING THE ICE KING INSIDE ❄ (via/@_R1S1NG_) #Fortnite #FortniteBR https://t.co/DiuM8vtQ8z

The last known location of the Ice King was his castle; which just so happened to be mounted on Cattus' back and was blown up by a rocket salvo that was fired by Mecha.

Suffice to say, no one knows what happened to him. It's almost as if Epic "blimped" him out of existence. However, it would seem that loopers haven't seen the last of him yet.

Cold clues are appearing on Fortnite's island in Chapter 3

While many loopers have claimed to have found clues and hints as to what happened to the Ice King in Fortnite, none really panned out. They failed to provide enough direct evidence to showcase that the entity is alive and well. However, all that changed a few days ago.

During one of the Vibin quests in-game, loopers were tasked with finding and collecting an anomaly from Logjam Lotus. For newcomers, this anomaly, which is in the shape of a knight's shield, may seem rather weird, but considering it's Fortnite, anything goes.

However, for OG players, the engraving on the shield is rather familiar and belongs to none other than the Ice King. While this does not explicitly suggest that he's coming back to the island, the notion cannot be ruled out and for good reason. Here's why.

Ice King could make a potential return during Fortnite Winterfest 2022

As most readers are aware, something strange has been happening on the island in Chapter 3 Season 3. Old POIs from seasons gone by are reappearing on the map. The working theory is that the Reality Tree is somehow being able to change the present reality in areas where a new tree blooms.

Swifty @Snapnite1 @Amie_Fortnite Ice king be like : did everyone forget me already? And remember my little pet the monster? @Amie_Fortnite Ice king be like : did everyone forget me already? And remember my little pet the monster?

Thus, every match, loopers get to see a different version of certain POIs. If the Reality Tree is able to bring in objects and locations from the past, it's very likely that it will be able to bring in characters as well.

Since Epic didn't outright state that the Ice King met his demise, some plot armor can be applied to bring him back from the "beyond."

With just over four months left before Winterfest 2022 can start, this clue could be Epic's way of hinting at the Ice King's return. Furthermore, given how powerful he is, it's unlikely that he perished from a mere explosion caused by a few rockets.

In all probability, he managed to escape to safety and has been waiting for the perfect moment to announce his comeback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far