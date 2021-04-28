All Fortnite map changes after the v16.30 update: Bat Shack POI, Kevin the Cube, and more

Update 16.30 was recently released in Fortnite, and quite a few map changes suggest massive developments on the island.

Batman x Fortnite ZERO POINT Trailer!pic.twitter.com/1UKSvU1787 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 20, 2021

Ranging from Batman's arrival to the return of Kevin the Cube, update 16.30 has provided a lot of information for Fortnite players. Needless to say, Fortnite Season 6 has been an absolute rollercoaster ride so far.

With more exciting content set to arrive, Fortnite Season 6 could very well turn into one of the most iconic seasons in the game's history.

This article provides a detailed rundown of all the notable changes that can be found on Fortnite's map after the 16.30 update, as well as what each of these changes might mean for the game.

Fortnite Season 6 map changes after update 16.30

The community has long awaited Batman's arrival in Fortnite Season 6. Throughout the update v16.30, players finally know the location of the Caped Crusader on the island. In, what appears to be, a tiny shack located in Slurpy Swamp, a huge Batman logo can be seen on top of the door.

Additionally, players can also find Batman's traditional Batarangs lying on the table inside the shack. Many players suspect that Batman marked this location, so he remembers that he needs to return to it.

Advertisement

Secret location in Fortnite Batman small base pic.twitter.com/1CxUAV14Po — BrickMaster.5 (@BrickMaster817) April 28, 2021

The reason behind this is the presence of a massive writing board inside the shack, which has a bunch of notes and theories about Fortnite's loop. Although this update confirms the location of Batman's arrival in Fortnite Season 6, it remains to be seen when the Caped Crusader will eventually arrive on the island.

Aside from Batman, another important hint that has been revealed after the 16.30 update is the return of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Season 6. There have been various rumors and speculations regarding the return of this gigantic purple cube in Fortnite. However, none of those speculations has come true so far.

Advertisement

Did you get Glyph Master Raz yet? If so, how easy was it?



(Sorry for bad quality) pic.twitter.com/fKcLjtPiI4 — The King of Zoeys 🍭 (@Rainb0wArt) April 28, 2021

Having said that, the introduction of the Spire Artifact that can be obtained from the newly introduced Glyph Master Raz at the Spire has sparked further speculation regarding the return of Kevin the Cube.

When examined closely, players can note that the Spire Artifact also has markings similar to the purple cube, suggesting that it is a part of Kevin the Cube itself. However, until Epic Games confirms the legitimacy of this speculation in future updates, the return of Kevin the Cube remains a mystery.

+vanquished Raz letting out a sigh then looks at the artifact levitating it with her magic pulling it to her and looks at the spire- Raven: I must leave before it gets worse. -teleports herself away from the spire returning to her realm- pic.twitter.com/xIj56TPn3b — Raven Roth (@BlackBlueMagic) April 28, 2021

Apart from these, update 16.30 also saw the introduction of a new tiny island in Fortnite right next to the unnamed Flush Factory at Slurpy Swamp. Considering its tiny landmass, its purpose in Fortnite remains unclear.

However, it is safe to say that since the island has been added to the game extremely close to the Bat-shack, it could very well play an important role in the upcoming updates. Until that happens, the community will have to wait for Epic Games' official confirmation regarding the same.