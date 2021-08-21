All Free Guy Fortnite rewards players can claim right now for free

Free Guy Fortnite rewards are available and gamers can claim them for free in the game.

Free rewards in Fortnite are quite rare, and gamers don't want to miss out on the golden opportunity to redeem them. The most recent Free Guy Fortnite collaboration event brought Ryan Reynolds to the island. Epic's regular content updates along with the hotfixes have managed to keep gamers glued to the game and explore new aspects that were added to the island.

The Free Guy Fortnite collaboration is a short yet enjoyable stint. Gamers can finish it off pretty quickly and claim the free rewards. This article will discuss the details of the Free Guy Fortnite rewards that can be claimed for free in Season 7.

Free Guy Fortnite rewards can be claimed until September 2

A new name has been added to Epic's long list of collaboration events with popular-cultural segments. The developers have found immense success throughout these events and do not hesitate to drop collaborations every now and then.

Even though OG gamers have expressed their dissatisfaction towards Epic's collaboration policies, most gamers enjoy these events due to the free rewards that are up for grabs.

Epic Games has added Free Guy quests in @FortniteGame, allowing players to unlock (Ryan Renolds).



The Free Guy emote is available till September 6, 2021. Players can also purchase a Free Guy skin from the item shop for 1200 V-Bucks.



Find out more 💢 https://t.co/PbajDlVq5b pic.twitter.com/7oLnrsdqXe — Esports (@esports) August 13, 2021

It was initially announced that the Free Guy Fortnite collaboration will remain until September 5. However, the dates were changed and now gamers can claim the free rewards until September 2.

Quest Update: Due to Free City obligations, the Free Guy quests will now conclude on September 2 @ 10:00 AM ET pic.twitter.com/3bVidTZ4Do #Fortnite #news — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FN_LeaksNews) August 19, 2021

The Free Guy Fortnite collaboration has rolled out a handful of challenges for gamers to complete. Completing these quests will reward gamers with free rewards from the event.

The Free Guy Fortnite challenges are:

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Place coins around the map

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires

Take melee damage

Talk with any NPC

The new Free Guy x #Fortnite Quests will go live in-game in 1 hour. Each Rare Quest gives you 200 Gold Bars!



(via @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/G2A5IWnCFB — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) August 12, 2021

Each of these individual quests does not reward gamers with any specific items. However, completing all these five quests will reward gamers with the "Good Guy" emote.

Gamers may find some of the challenges a bit tricky, for example the "Get hit by a moving vehicle one." Gamers can complete the quest in solo mode as well. However, it requires a bit of creativity. Players need to build a structure with a ramp and platform.

After that, they should drive the car up the ramp and destroy the structure. However, gamers should remain a bit away from the point of impact.

The rest of the challenges are quite straightforward, and gamers can complete them easily without any assistance.

