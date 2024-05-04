All Imperial Roadblock locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With the launch of the new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, Epic Games has introduced an extensive list of content in the game that has an impact on all the game modes within the game's ecosystem. However, one thing is guaranteed with a Star Wars collaboration and that is NPCs and AI-controlled enemies sprawling across the map and the new collaboration is no different.

The new Fortnite v29.40 update has introduced Imperial Roadblocks around the Chapter 5 map, and players can explore these obstacles to not only fight Stormtroopers and acquire Star Wars weapons but also have a shot at coming across a beloved Wookie friend. This article will break down every current in-game location of Imperial Roadblocks in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Where to find Imperial Roadblocks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

All Imperial Roadblocks on the Chapter 5 map. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Imperial Roadblocks can be found in various locations across the Chapter 5 map and it is advised that you fairly equip yourself with health and shields, as well as powerful weapons before heading to an Imperial Roadblock as they are crawling with Stormtroopers who will engage you as soon as they see you.

That being said, here are all Imperial Roadblock locations in Chapter 5 Season 2:

Lavish Lair: You can find two Imperial Roadblocks near the Lavish Lair POI with one of them being located to the south of the POI while another Roadblock can be found on the Island to the north of the POI.

You can find two Imperial Roadblocks near the Lavish Lair POI with one of them being located to the south of the POI while another Roadblock can be found on the Island to the north of the POI. Classy Courts: One Imperial Roadblock can be found near Classy Courts, located to the south of a POI.

One Imperial Roadblock can be found near Classy Courts, located to the south of a POI. Reckless Railways: One Imperial Roadblock can be found near the Reckless Railways POI, located to the south of the train station.

One Imperial Roadblock can be found near the Reckless Railways POI, located to the south of the train station. Snooty Steppes: The Snooty Steppes POI is almost sandwiched between two Imperial Roadblocks, with one Roadblock being located to the Northeast of the POI and another to the Northwest.

Imperial Roadblocks allow you to access Star Wars weapons. (Image via Epic Games)

At these Imperial Roadblocks, you will find Stormtroopers and you can eliminate them to get your hands on the Fortnite E-11 Blaster Rifle, the powerful weapon from the Star Wars universe.

However, that's not all as, if you're lucky, you have a chance of coming across Chewbacca, the beloved Wookie. If you help him fight back against the Stormtroopers, not only does he provide you with a Wookie Bowcaster but also assists you throughout the match like a hired Fortnite NPC. In addition to this, you can find Imperial Chests at the Roadblocks, providing you with additional loot.

