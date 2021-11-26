All IO Guards locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Imagined Order has been moving around the Fortnite map, with their big plans back in Season 7 and scattering their forces across several locations to deal with Season 8's current enemy, the Cube Queen.

Dr. Slone was seen making advances towards a secret bunker earlier in the season, laying the foundation for the IO's base of operations.

IO Guards can put up a fight for unprepared Fortnite players, but they also drop decent loot when eliminated. Here's a quick rundown of all IO Guard locations across the Season 8 map; to eliminate them and pop tires on IO vehicles:

IO Guard encampments on Fortnite's Season 8 map

There are 5 IO Guard Bases to account for in Season 8, all with their unique codename and location, spreading out over a majority of the map. With each IO Guard Base, there are usually a handful of them standing watch over the base and patrolling to keep its contents safe.

The first base on the Fortnite map, from right to left, is Base Domino, directly to the south of Holly Hedges and Viking Vessel. It shouldn't be hard to snuff out since it's near the road and out in the open near a few hills.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable There's an unreleased IO spawn location / base codenamed "IO - B", and there's also an unreleased unmasked version of the IO Guards & an IO skin (800 vbucks).. we could finally see all of these when Slone finally reaches the Bunker in the next 1-3 updates! #Fortnite There's an unreleased IO spawn location / base codenamed "IO - B", and there's also an unreleased unmasked version of the IO Guards & an IO skin (800 vbucks).. we could finally see all of these when Slone finally reaches the Bunker in the next 1-3 updates! #Fortnite https://t.co/UZ2SBNnle3

Next, Fortnite players can head over to Base Echo on the south edge of the map. Base Echo sits in between Pizza Pete's Food Truck, Apres Skis, and the Boat Launch, all near Flushed Factory.

A third IO Guard station sits way up to the north near Grumpy Gravel, Blue Steel Bridge, and Scenic Spot. Base Rio overlooks the river that runs to the center of the map, so following it from there is an easy method to spot this base.

In the center of Fortnite's Season 8 map, the fourth base, Base Oscar, stands guard over the Gas 'N Grub to the east of the Pyramid. This IO Base is semi hidden in the side of a hill, merriting more effort than others to find it.

The last IO Guard Base scans the ocean on the east edge of the Fortnite map right above Dirty Docks. Players can walk along the beach to the north of this location to find Base Roger and the IO Guards inside.

