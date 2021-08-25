All locations to deploy scanners in the Alien Biome in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

Final preparations for taking down the Mothership in Fortnite are underway. To ensure the plan goes off without a hitch, Dr. Slone is taking extra precautions by deploying scanners in the Alien Biomes surrounding the Aftermath.

While these regions are alien in nature, they are rather insignificant, and are only home to alien parasites. Nonetheless, these locations are of strategic importance and can provide helpful data to the IO.

Dr. Slone is looking for volunteers who are willing to go out into the field and deploy two scanners in the Alien Biomes around the Aftermath. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenges will go live on August 25, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deploy scanners in the Alien Biome" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to deploy a total of two scanners in the Alien Biomes located around the Aftermath. This challenge is not bound to a single match and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Loopers can identify these Alien Biomes by the purple blotches on the mini-map. There are six in total, and all of them are located in and around the Aftermath at the center of the map:

West of Boney Burbs

South of Pleasant Park

East of Pleasant Park

North of Corny Complex

South of Corny Complex

North of Dirty Docks

Easy method to complete the "Deploy scanners in the Alien Biome" challenge

There are two ways in which this challenge can be completed. The first one involves some skillful navigation in and around hot drop named locations, while the other involves completing the challenge over the course of two matches.

1) Hot drop method

Although two Alien Biomes are located next to both Corny Complex and Pleasant Park, getting to them will not be easy, as loopers frequent these two areas in every match.

However, for skilled players who want to complete the task quickly, they should land at either of these two named locations and deploy the scanner in the Alien Biomes nearby.

2) Long method

For players who are in no rush to complete the challenge and don't want to land in hot drop locations, they can complete this task by visiting the Alien Biomes near Dirty Docks and Boney Burbs.

This method will require players to complete the task over the duration of two separate games. Although the process will take longer, they won't have to rotate around hot drop locations in order to complete the task.

