There is no dearth of Midas skins in Fortnite considering the character has been around since Chapter 2 Season 2 and will probably exist long after the storyline comes to a grinding halt. He is an enigma, a "golden" legend (and somewhat of a cult figure to some within the community). Then again, who wouldn't want to be part of Midas' cult (I'm not the only one, right?).

Moving on from cults and the allure of gold, Epic Games has introduced many Midas skins in Fortnite over the years. They are simply various iterations of the same character from various realities. However, the Midas associated with the storyline (past and present timeline) is still the same one (which is a relief because there's just too much to keep track of).

Just to make things easier to understand, there are a total of eight Midas skins in Fortnite. Each has a unique interpretation of the character and reflects on their personal aspects. Some are more popular than others, given their association with the storyline, but all of the skins are still amazing in their own right.

And no, before anyone comments asking, "What about Meowdas?" - he is not a Midas, but a remix of Midas and Meowscles.

Here is the list of all Midas skins in Fortnite.

There are a total of eight Midas skins in Fortnite (but I wish there were more!)

1) Midas

There's not much to say that hasn't already been said about the very first Midas. He likely founded The Agency, hired a bunch of henchmen, sought control over the island, and wanted to overthrow the Imagine Order; basically, your typical Tuesday for a man who can turn anything he touches to gold.

Out of all the Midas skins in Fortnite, this is the original one. It was part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, and it can never be obtained anymore (which is why we now have so many Midas skins in Fortnite). Although Midas met his end at the jaws of a Loot Shark at the start of Chapter 2 Season 3, it wasn't the end of the line for him.

The OG Midas (Image via Epic Games)

As for his design, Midas can be seen in a suit and is equipped with grenades and pistols. He has numerous tattoos, which include two roses, one of which is stabbed with a knife, thorns, a stars symbol, a skull with flowers, and a Loot Shark (which is the very creature that devoured him).

The tattoos also include his daughter's pet Ohm, engineer's gears, the walls of The Authority, the GHOST logo, a dollar sign, the word "MIDAS", the word "24k," and a crown. (Yeah, he really likes tattoos). Unlike all other Midas skins in Fortnite, this variant of the character even has styles for his organizations, GHOST and SHADOW.

2) Midas Rex

Midas Rex is no laughing matter (Image via Epic Games)

Midas Rex is another one of the amazing Midas skins in Fortnite. This version of the character takes a lot of inspiration from Lex Luther. Despite being part of The Last Laugh Bundle, which features Joker and Poison Ivy, he is not related to DC in any way. He first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 4 and confused fans quite a bit as the original Midas was out of the timeline at this point.

This version of the character has full body armor, and the symbol of his ancient crown is visible on his chest. This is from when he was Oro (that's another can of worms to open, so we'll skip out on that). He also has two revolvers, much like the first iteration of the character. With the full body armor comes a helmet that has a built-in respirator.

3) Shadow Midas

Midas' Revenge! (Image via Epic Games)

While there are many Midas skins in Fortnite, Shadow Midas is perhaps the only one to fall to corruption. First introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4, he is largely considered to be a lackey of The Cube Queen. He had the same ominous purple glow as Kevin The Cube, and was but a shell of the human being that he once was.

Don't get me wrong, he's still stylish and wears a suit (fashion truly never dies, even in the afterlife). However, his hands are a shade of purple instead of gold. The eyesight in his right eye is seemingly restored (which is rather unnatural), and both eyes now glow purple as well. Thankfully, this abomination variant of Midas wasn't present on the island for long (which is kind of a relief).

4) Midsummer Midas

Midas on the beach (Image via Epic Games)

Out of all of the Midas skins in Fortnite, Midsummer Midas was an absolute surprise. No one could have imagined that Midas would appear on the island during a full-blown alien invasion. Yet there he was, in shorts no less, soaking in the Sun while impending doom hovered over. Chapter 2 Season 7 was truly momentous for the timeline.

5) Icebound Midas

Midas as cold as ice! (Image via Epic Games)

When talking about Midas skins in Fortnite, it is rather difficult to avoid the cold elephant in the room, which is Icebound Midas. The only thing that sets apart this version of the character from the original is the fact that he's frozen over (might be a bit too cold-hearted). Other than this tiny detail, there's not much else to say about him. He was introduced at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1 and is part of the Black Ice Legends Pack.

6) Golden Gear Midas

Kawaii Midas (Image via Epic Games)

Out of all the Midas skins in Fortnite, Golden Gear Midas is the only one that is animated. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 4, his arrival to the Fortnite Item Shop was met with much glee and anticipation. Although he was not related to the storyline in any way, he was nonetheless a welcome sight. He's part of the Anime Legends Pack.

7) Ascendant Midas

Back from The Underworld (Image via Epic Games)

Since falling from grace, Ascendant Midas had spent his days in The Underworld. He was, in a way, the highlight of Chapter 5 Season 2, and has been involved in the storyline after a very long time. Out of all the Midas skins in Fortnite, this one had the makings of a true king.

Midas has on Spartan armor equipped with a knife and pistols. On his head rests a golden laurel crown, signifying his rise to kingship, and a belt as well as a cape with his ace on them. With the help of his daughter, Jules, he now also has a gauntlet on his arm to stop his Golden Touch ability, in essence, bringing about the end to his curse.

8) Outlaw Midas

Outlaw in arms (Image via Epic Games)

The most recent of Midas skins in Fortnite is none other than Outlaw Midas. Introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2, he's now a rootin' tootin' gunslinger and still an outlaw after all these years. With him being a major proponent in the storyline, it will be interesting to see how things turn out this time around.

If you happen to own the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass, you should unlock Outlaw Midas as soon as you can. His design varies greatly from the very first iteration of the character from Chapter 2 Season 2 (especially his cowboy hat, which makes him look like a true outlaw).

That's about all that can be said about the various Midas skins in Fortnite. No doubt, we can expect more to be added in the future, given how popular the character is. For the time being, seven versions of Midas (barring the first iteration of the character) can be obtained as and when they appear in the Fortnite Item Shop.

