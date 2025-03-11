7 rarest skins in Fortnite

There is no dearth when it comes to the rarest skins in Fortnite. That said, it depends on what you classify as rare. Do you take into account availability or exclusivity? Are the rarest skins in Fortnite those that have been part of the Battle Pass and now permanently vaulted, or those that can be obtained, but never seem to be listed on the Fortnite Item Shop?

Perhaps the rarest skins in Fortnite are based on which series they belong to and how long ago they were first introduced. Given the many metrics that can be used to classify them, I'll be using my own to list out a few that I think are truly rare.

Burning Wolf and six other rarest skins in Fortnite

1) Burning Wolf

I love Burning Wolf. He is a member of The First Shadows and Midas' First Enforcer. While the character being brought to life in-game is cool, the Selectable Style "First Shadow" for him is the icing on the cake. He was part of Fortnite Crew, and the only way to get the "Secret Style" was to stay subscribed for three months back in 2021.

2) Torin

Torin was part of the Battle Pass of Chapter 2 Season 8 and is, in my opinion, one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. She is connected to the Sideways. For those of you coming across this word for the time, it was a slit dimension from which Sideways Monsters would appear. It was all connected to the Cube Queen (spoiler alert: she's dead).

Coming back to Torin, what makes her stand out, in my humble opinion, is her Sideways Shift (Built-In Emote). It changes her, making her attire more akin to exploration within the Sideways. With her being a monster hunter, it makes perfect sense.

3) Psycho Bandit

While not many consider him as one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, I definitely do. First introduced in Chapter 1 Season X (10), this character comes all the way from the Borderlands universe (I cannot wait for Borderlands 4).

Coming back to the topic, Psycho Bandit hasn't been seen on the Fortnite Item Shop for over 1,700 days (yikes). Since the character is part of the Gaming Legends Series (in fact, the very first one), he's earned the title of one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

4) Travis Scott

The list of rarest skins in Fortnite would be incomplete without Travis Scott. Sure, there's some controversy and rumors surrounding the artist, but Astronomical (in-game concert) was nothing short of sheer brilliance.

Tim Sweeny (CEO of Epic Games) has even stated that the Outfit is not banned in-game. If Travis Scott so wishes, he's welcome back to Fortnite anytime. The day the Outfit is back in Fortnite, the internet will surely break. Until then, the count since the Outfit has been vaulted stands at 1779 days (as of March 11, 2025).

5) Mandalorian

I'm a huge Star Wars fan, and it broke my heart that I was one Season too late to get this Outfit. There's something about the Mandalorian that makes it one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Despite this version of the character not being based on Pedro Pascal (which is a crying shame), it's still the Mandalorian.

Another factor that adds to it being one of the rarest skins in Fortnite is Grogu. Yes, Grogu was part of the collaboration. If you had the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, you could get The Child (Grougu) as a Back Bling, and he would hover behind you in his hover-pram.

6) Chrome Punk

If you were not part of Chapter 3 Season 4, you truly have no idea just how sought after and special Chrome Punk was. It wasn't the price (since he could be obtained for free by gaining 50 Seasonal Levels); it was just about how good the character looked and blended in seamlessly with the island.

During this phase of the timeline, the entire island was slowly being covered in Chrome, owing to The Herald (she's also related to the Cube Queen and Last Reality). As such, despite Chrome Punk being a re-skin of Punk, he has to be one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

7) Omega

The list of the rarest skins in Fortnite would be utterly incomplete without Omega. (I'd probably see comments on the article asking why I didn't add it, so yeah). The character is an enigma, and based on community feedback, unlocking the Outfit from the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass was a daunting task.

Those who own this Outfit (not just the base Style, but all Unlockable Styles) are considered true OGs.

