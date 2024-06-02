The latest season of Fortnite is out, featuring exciting new items, weapons, and the opportunity to earn all milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The Fallout-themed Wrecked map has taken the world by storm and players globally are enjoying the new locations, NPC bosses, and opportunities.

Milestones are season-long mini-quests that players can complete to earn XP. These quests provide a significant XP Boost in this season and help players level up and advance the Battle Pass.

Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 offer a total of 1 Million XP

What are all Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Milestone quests are very simple quests that players must complete across the season to earn XP. There are a certain number of times players must do certain things like thank the bus driver or damage opponents to complete a level.

Trending

There are twenty levels in each quest set. Each set of quests offers 100,000 XP and there are ten of these Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Here's a list of all Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Thank the Bus Driver

Eliminate Enemy Players

Damage Opponents

Complete Daily Quests

Travel Distance in a Vehicle

Outlast Players

Survive Storm Circles

Acquire Accolades

Collect or Spend Bars

Complete SHADOW Briefings

Milestone quests are very simple

(Image via Epic Games)

Milestone Quests are very simple and can be completed throughout the season. There are a total of 10 Milestone quests with 20 levels each, meaning one must perform the task 20 times to complete each quest.

These quests can easily be completed by playing matches across the season in Battle Royale as well as Team Rumble, where it is easier due to infinite respawns. Milestone quests can be carried across matches and finished throughout the season.

How much XP do Milestones offer?

Milestones help you gain XP and unlock Battle Pass Rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Milestones offer 100,000 XP per set of quests and there are a total of 10 milestones to be completed across the season. This essentially means that completing all Milestones will net players a total of 1 million XP.

Milestones are one of the biggest untapped secrets to gaining tons of XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Completing all milestones in a season will grant players almost 13 levels worth of XP.

How long are the Milestone quests available for?

Milestones can be earned by completing the simplest of quests (Image via Epic Games)

Milestone quests will be available till the end of the season on August 16, 2024, at 2 am EDT. Players still have plenty of time to buckle in and rush into the season to complete these Milestone quests in this season filled with all new items, NPC bosses, and exciting vehicle mods.

Players can track all Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 so they can remember to do these simple quests to earn monumental amounts of XP in one season to level up and claim all the Battle Pass rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback