All Republic Chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Republic Chests were added to the island following the Fortnite update v24.30 for Chapter 4 Season 2. In total, there are nine that can be found during a match, but they are rather spread out. With that said, finding Republic Chests is going to be relatively easy. However, being the first player to search/open them and obtain the loot from within will be relatively harder.

Given that the DC-15 Blaster Rifle, among other things, can be found by looting Republic Chests, they are rather high value in nature. Nevertheless, with a bit of luck and good timing, it will be possible to loot at least two Republic Chests in a single match. That said, here's where to find them.

Where to find all Republic Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As stated, there are a total of nine Republic Chests located on the island. Four of them can be found next to major POIs, while the other five are located in and around minor Landmarks. Here are their locations:

North of Shattered Slabs

South of Meadow Mansion

West of Slappy Shores

South of Beep 'N Bounce

Two Republic Chests can be found next to the fork on the road just north of Shattered Slabs. Keep in mind that since this location is often a hot-drop spot, care should be taken while trying to search/open them. The same can be said for the Republic Chests located next to Slappy Shores, but it's relatively safer for the most part.

All Republic Chest locations in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The safest places to find Republic Chests will be near Meadow Mansion and the Beep 'N Bounce Landmarks. These are offbeat locations, owing to which, players avoid going there until mid-game begins or they decide to rotate through the area.

However, just to be on the safe side, land in the area and rush towards them to secure the loot as soon as possible. As a bonus, after the chest has been secured, players in and around Meadow Mansion can interact with a nearby Hologram to obtain a Force Power and Lightsaber as well.

Is it worth opening Republic Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Republic Chests contain decent loot in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Yes, opening Republic Chests is well worth the effort and risk in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Considering that the opening of these chests is linked to a Find The Force Quest, players can obtain Galactic Reputation by completing this simple task. Furthermore, the new DC-15 Blaster Rifle can only be obtained from Republic Chests.

There's also a Find The Force Quest associated with this new weapon, thus finding it and using it in-game will be necessary sooner or later. Players can also obtain Grenades, Chug Splash, and other support/healing items as well from Republic Chests. That said, given that there are a limited number of these chests on the island, getting to them first in every match is imperative.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes