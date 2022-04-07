All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The island of Fortnite Chapter 3 is teeming with hostiles. Aside from the Imagined Order, Loopers hell-bent on killing each other also prowl the landscape. The only sure way to survive is by becoming good at shooting opponents. While skills matter, having the best gear is important as well.
Unfortunately, at times, finding the best gear is not possible. Even after opening a dozen chests, sometimes 'common' is the only rarity of weapons a player will find. Thankfully, with a few gold bars, players will be able to improve their weapons by using an Upgrade Bench. Here are their locations.
Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Upgrade Benches can be found in the following places on the map:
- The Minnows - West of Greasy Grove
- Turbine - Far South of Greasy Grove
- Greasy Grove
- Synapse Station
- Rocky Reels
- Butter Barn - South of Rocky Reels
- Chonker's Speedway
- Condo Canyon
- The Perch - East of The Joneses
- South of Tilted Towers
- Far Northeast of Rocky Reels (Unnamed location)
- West of Camp Cuddle
- Launch Pad Island
- Coney Crossroads
- East of The Daily Bugle
- The Fortress
- Logjam Lumberyard
- Wreck Ravine - West of Logjam Lumberyard
- Sleepy Sound
- Washout Wharf - Far North of Logjam Lumberyard
In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there are a total of 21 Upgrade Benches found all over the island. However, the densest concentration is located on the island's southern half. Players landing in the southern regions of the map will find it easy to locate an Upgrade Bench. That being said, there are a few drawbacks to these benches.
Is it worth using an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?
The answer will depend on the situation. For instance, one of week three's challenges for the current season tasks players with upgrading any weapon. In exchange for a few gold bars (200 is the minimum), players can earn 20,000 XP. Given this exchange ratio, using the Upgrade Bench makes sense.
However, using an Upgrade Bench is a waste of gold bars under normal circumstances. Often, players find weapons with low rarity and use gold bars to upgrade them. A few seconds later, they stumble onto the same weapon with the exact rarity just lying on the ground.
This is not only infuriating but makes players dislike the whole upgrade mechanics altogether in Fortnite. Nevertheless, the Upgrade Bench does come in handy in certain situations as well. It can be used to max out the weapon's rarity or upgrade a weapon that the player can use proficiently.
At the end of the day, individual choice takes precedence here.