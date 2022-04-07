All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The island of Fortnite Chapter 3 is teeming with hostiles. Aside from the Imagined Order, Loopers hell-bent on killing each other also prowl the landscape. The only sure way to survive is by becoming good at shooting opponents. While skills matter, having the best gear is important as well.

Unfortunately, at times, finding the best gear is not possible. Even after opening a dozen chests, sometimes 'common' is the only rarity of weapons a player will find. Thankfully, with a few gold bars, players will be able to improve their weapons by using an Upgrade Bench. Here are their locations.

Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Upgrade Benches can be found in the following places on the map:

The Minnows - West of Greasy Grove

Turbine - Far South of Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove

Synapse Station

Rocky Reels

Butter Barn - South of Rocky Reels

Chonker's Speedway

Condo Canyon

The Perch - East of The Joneses

South of Tilted Towers

Far Northeast of Rocky Reels (Unnamed location)

West of Camp Cuddle

Launch Pad Island

Coney Crossroads

East of The Daily Bugle

The Fortress

Logjam Lumberyard

Wreck Ravine - West of Logjam Lumberyard

Sleepy Sound

Washout Wharf - Far North of Logjam Lumberyard

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there are a total of 21 Upgrade Benches found all over the island. However, the densest concentration is located on the island's southern half. Players landing in the southern regions of the map will find it easy to locate an Upgrade Bench. That being said, there are a few drawbacks to these benches.

Rains @RainsUltimate Hey @FortniteGame what if for the Upgrade Bench you could pick which rarity instead of one-by-one upgrades. Ex. (Common - Gold would be 500 of each material) Hey @FortniteGame what if for the Upgrade Bench you could pick which rarity instead of one-by-one upgrades. Ex. (Common - Gold would be 500 of each material) https://t.co/SJSEbx3QN4

Is it worth using an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The answer will depend on the situation. For instance, one of week three's challenges for the current season tasks players with upgrading any weapon. In exchange for a few gold bars (200 is the minimum), players can earn 20,000 XP. Given this exchange ratio, using the Upgrade Bench makes sense.

Spend gold to upgrade a weapon and earn XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

However, using an Upgrade Bench is a waste of gold bars under normal circumstances. Often, players find weapons with low rarity and use gold bars to upgrade them. A few seconds later, they stumble onto the same weapon with the exact rarity just lying on the ground.

This is not only infuriating but makes players dislike the whole upgrade mechanics altogether in Fortnite. Nevertheless, the Upgrade Bench does come in handy in certain situations as well. It can be used to max out the weapon's rarity or upgrade a weapon that the player can use proficiently.

At the end of the day, individual choice takes precedence here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi