Among Us adds Fortnite's Kevin The Cube after latest update

Following the latest Among Us update, Fortnite's Kevin The Cube has been added to the game. It would seem that the Cube Queen has been busy, and her plan to control every reality is coming to fruition.

This raises many questions as to how exactly will Kevin the Cube work in Among Us. Given that the core gameplay and mechanics of Among Us are very different from Fortnite, how things will pan out and what they mean for the Metaverse is a complete mystery.

The Cube Queen has found a new target within Fortnite's Metaverse

After coming to Fortnite's reality and taking over the island, the Cube Queen has found a new target. Much like how Kevin the Cube was rifted onto the island in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, a purple cube has now reached Among Us' reality.

Vozic @Vozicc FORTNITE X AMONG US FORTNITE X AMONG US https://t.co/OozdHSpXZQ

Based on leaks from the latest update, the cube was discovered floating in space and is now aboard a spaceship. Judging from the image, Kevin the Cube is inactive. However, that could change soon.

Speculation as to what can happen

Even though nothing is set in stone, a few speculations can be drawn. The purple cube aboard the ship may corrupt the vessel or open a new rift to allow the Cube Queen to enter their reality.

On the flip side, the cube may do absolutely nothing. It may just be a teaser for the collaboration or merely an in-game asset for the map. Given the limited amount of information, it's too soon to tell.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Here's a comparison from the 26th-27th both taken at 11am ET



You can see the Believer Beach corruption is spreading in a north east direction and the Pleasant Park corruption is spreading East #Fortnite Corruption Progress 🟪Here's a comparison from the 26th-27th both taken at 11am ETYou can see the Believer Beach corruption is spreading in a north east direction and the Pleasant Park corruption is spreading East #Fortnite Corruption Progress 🟪Here's a comparison from the 26th-27th both taken at 11am ETYou can see the Believer Beach corruption is spreading in a north east direction and the Pleasant Park corruption is spreading East https://t.co/szZJmIcud7

What could players expect from the Fortnite x Among Us collaboration?

While information regarding the collaboration is scarce other than a few tweets between the Among Us dev team and Epic Games, cosmetic items from each universe will most likely be a part of the crossover.

It goes without saying that skins should indeed be coming, alongside Back Blings, Pickaxes and Gliders. Emotes may also be added in during the crossover. However, players will have to wait for more leaks to get a clearer picture.

One Reddit user by the name, 207nbrown, hopes that Epic Games can get creative with the collaboration and spice up Back Bling in the game:

"What do I want now? A pet type backbling with a mini crew mate who does tasks when using consumables, aims a gun over your shoulder (at the enemy) while ADS and furiously waves a knife around when you're knocked down/get an elim"

Whether or not these ideas come to fruition remains to be seen. As of now, no release date or teaser has been shared by Epic Games or Innersloth.

Edited by Danyal Arabi