Another Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass skin has been leaked

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will be released in just a couple of days. Epic Games plans to release the new season of the popular battle royale title on Friday, June 9. It will bring a new Battle Pass, which will contain more than a hundred cosmetic items. According to the latest leak, a popular Fortnite character will return in the next season.

Several cosmetics from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass have already been leaked. Many players first thought that Optimus Prime would be a secret skin, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Instead, Epic Games will release another popular character as a secret skin. Considering that new variants of Dr. Slone and The Herald were leaked in the past, there is a good chance that one of them will come with the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will have a popular character

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will have many amazing skins (Image via Epic Games)

According to Ako, a popular Fortnite leaker, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass secret outfit will be a new version of an existing pick. Considering that secret skins are generally related to the storyline, Epic may bring Dr. Slone or The Herald back to the game.

Dr. Slone hasn't been seen since The Collider event, although Epic Games has hinted at her return several times. The Herald played a major role in Chapter 3, but she sacrificed herself in the chapter-ending event.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It MUST be someone important, so these are the best candidates at the moment:



- Sand Slone (Epic has been working on her)

- Amber Herald (One could argue the Wilds rising is her doing) The C4S3 SECRET Outfit will be a new version of a pre-existing Outfit (Via: @ShiinaBR It MUST be someone important, so these are the best candidates at the moment:- Sand Slone (Epic has been working on her)- Amber Herald (One could argue the Wilds rising is her doing) The C4S3 SECRET Outfit will be a new version of a pre-existing Outfit (Via:@ShiinaBR)It MUST be someone important, so these are the best candidates at the moment:- Sand Slone (Epic has been working on her)- Amber Herald (One could argue the Wilds rising is her doing) https://t.co/QDkG3wjBoO

Both of these characters have been important to the storyline, which is why adding either of them back makes a lot of sense. Dr. Slone is one of the most important people in the Imagined Order, and it's very unlikely that she died at The Collider.

The Herald, on the other hand, is powerful enough to control nature. Considering that the next season will bring a major map makeover, she could be somehow involved in it. After all, she was responsible for the Chrome expansion in Chapter 3 Season 4.

If everything goes according to plan, Epic Games will release the new season on Friday, June 9. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will be released on the first day of the season and will cost 950 V-Bucks.

Poll : 0 votes