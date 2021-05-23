Are Fortnite freebies a trap for players to return to the game: Epic Games say yes they are

Whether it's Fortnite or any other game, everyone loves freebies. But do these freebies have a hidden agenda behind them? In some cases they don't, but when it comes to Epic Games, they hand out freebies to deal with the competition.

Freebies usually attract people to the parent company handing out the offer. Because at the end of the day, it's all about the community, and freebies are a nice way to keep players interested.

How does Epic Games use these freebies to keep people attracted to Fortnite?

Epic Games has confirmed that the Battle Pass of Season 8 was free to compete with Apex Legends. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

When it comes to Fortnite, the wide array of skins and cosmetics available to players is something that keeps the community hooked. Yes, gameplay mechanics do form a part of it, but then again, a major part of the community comes to Fortnite because they get to play as their favorite character from a comic book series or something similar.

In the ongoing court battle between Epic Games and Apple, it was revealed that the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass was handed out for free because they wanted to compete with Apex Legends. Both of these games fall under the battle royale category.

Login here https://t.co/h11lloIxs5 to get a free spray and play this map "1994-6642-9073" for 30 minutes to get wake rider's pickaxe! pic.twitter.com/QeWAuWQ8Ki — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 4, 2021

While there are many reasons why Fortnite has grown to the heights it is at today, these freebies managed to attract a good chunk of players back to it. In fact, Fortnite keeps handing out freebies every now and then. On May 4th, the Fortnite item shop saw the inception of the Wave Rider skin. Players had to purchase the skin, however, players could get the pickaxe and a spray just by signing up and playing a Creative Mayhem round.

"Street Shadows Challenge Pack" Details:



- Still marked as "Next-Gen Starter Pack"

- Seems to be free on the Epic Games Store (For now!)

- Real Money Pack (No V-Bucks)

- Will appear in the "Limited Time" section in the Item Shop pic.twitter.com/xDK7SfrXO7 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

Similarly, Epic Games recently introduced the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin pack which is free for PC players only. The cosmetics in this bundle are tied to missions in the game. To unlock these cosmetics, players have to log in and play a few games.

Will handing out freebies in Fortnite be sustainable in the longer run?

The Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin bundle is also part of the Epic Games Store Loyalty Program, something which has been developed to compete with Steam. While the details of the program haven't gone live yet, they've definitely started off with the Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin pack.

Keep in mind, right before v16.40 launched I talked about how Epic wanted to have a "Loyalty Program" on the Epic Games Store for Rocket League & Fortnite:https://t.co/tprgq5PgdT — iFireMonkey 🥚 (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

There's a set pattern that Epic Games follows. Every time they hand out a certain freebies, they make sure to tie it up with certain in-game missions, thereby adding to the cumulative playtime of the game.

While this method does seem to work for now, its sustainability and efficacy in the longer run is something that needs to be seen.